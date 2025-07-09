OTC Markets Group Welcomes Somerset Trust Holding Company to OTCQX

NEW YORK, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Somerset Trust Holding Company (OTCQX: SOME) (the "Company"), the holding company of Somerset Trust Company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Somerset Trust Holding Company upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Somerset Trust Holding Company begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "SOME." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market enables companies to demonstrate the value of being a public company by providing transparent trading and easy access to company information for shareholders. To qualify for OTCQX, community banks must meet high financial standards, follow best practices in corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Monroe Financial Partners Inc. is acting as the Company's corporate broker.

About Somerset Trust Holding Company

Somerset Trust Holding Company (OTCQX: SOME) (the "Company"), the holding company of Somerset Trust Company (the "Bank"), is headquartered in Somerset, Pennsylvania. The Bank is a state-chartered bank, which has an expansive network of branches throughout southwestern Pennsylvania, northern Maryland, and northern Virginia and offers a variety of consumer and commercial lending and deposit products, together with trust and investment management services, an extensive ATM network, and online and mobile banking for consumers and businesses. The Company's and the Bank's revenues are derived from a variety of sources, including the Bank's portfolio of residential real estate, commercial mortgage and commercial and consumer loans, investment and trust services, and securities portfolio.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID Basic Market and Pink Limited Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com