The Aquarea DHW Heat Pump utilizes propane as the refrigerant and is reportedly able to reach maximum temperatures of 65 C. The standalone unit supports PV contact and is compatible with external recirculation pumps. Japan's Panasonic has released a new domestic hot water (DHW) heat pump that can reportedly use ambient air as an additional energy source to heat the water up to 55 C. The air-to-water system consists of a complete propane (R290) heat pump system and a DHW Tank. It is available in both floor-standing and wall-mounted versions, with DHW tank volumes ranging from 200 L to 273 L for ...

