Italy's first solar auction under the transitional FER X incentive scheme drew 17. 5 GW in project proposals and an additional 2. 87 GW in wind bids, according to state-run energy agency Gestore dei Servizi Energetici (GSE). From pv magazine Italy The first solar energy auction under Italy's new incentive scheme for renewable energy, the "transitional" FER X program, has attracted 1,387 project proposals with a combined capacity of 17,537 MW, according to Italian energy agency GSE. Prequalified project developers have until Sept. 12 to submit final offers. The auction also accepted proposals ...

