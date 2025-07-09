Anzeige
Mittwoch, 09.07.2025
Schwergewicht aus London investiert Millionen in australisches Goldprojekt - was Anleger jetzt wissen müssen!
WKN: A41AV3 | ISIN: US42328V8761
München
09.07.25 | 08:42
7,705 Euro
-3,46 % -0,276
Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. Compliant with Nasdaq's Continued Listing Requirements

NEWTOWN, Pa., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSDT) ("Helius" or the "Company"), a neurotech company focused on delivering a novel therapeutic neuromodulation approach for balance and gait deficits, today announced that on July 7, 2025, Helius received formal notice from the Nasdaq Hearings Panel of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (the "Panel") indicating that Helius has evidenced compliance with the equity requirement in Listing Rule 5550(b)(1) (the "Equity Rule") for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

As previously disclosed, on June 3, 2025, the Company received formal notification from Nasdaq confirming that the Company had regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement, as set forth in Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5550(a)(2) (the "Minimum Bid Price Requirement"). The Company is currently in full compliance with NASDAQ continued listing requirements.

Pursuant to Listing Rule 5815(d)(4)(B), the Company will be subject to a Mandatory Panel Monitor for a period of one year from the date of this letter.

About Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

Helius Medical Technologies is a leading neurotech company in the medical device field focused on neurologic deficits using orally applied technology platform that amplifies the brain's ability to engage physiologic compensatory mechanisms and promote neuroplasticity, improving the lives of people dealing with neurologic diseases. The Company's first commercial product is the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator. For more information about the PoNS® or Helius Medical Technologies, visit www.heliusmedical.com.

Cautionary Disclaimer Statement

Certain statements in this news release are not based on historical facts and constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "believe," "expect," "continue," "will," "goal," "aim" and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's ability to achieve and maintain compliance with the Nasdaq listing rules.

The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from such statements except to the extent required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Philip Trip Taylor
Gilmartin Group
investorrelations@heliusmedical.com


