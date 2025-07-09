Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc., Announces Positive Consumer Feedback from Company Sampling of BUZZ BOMB, its New Sublingual Pre-Workout Supplement

Early positive consumer testimonials from initial Company product sampling

Sublingual nano technology delivers caffeine rapidly to the bloodstream, bringing its unique benefits to the pre-workout market

Developed through over a decade of scientific research to deliver a patent-pending, fast-acting supplement formulation for maximum effect

Completed initial production in four flavors

Aspire to launch BUZZ BOMB at the FITCON and Fit Expo conventions in August

ESTERO, FL AND NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2025 / Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:ASBP) ("Aspire" or the "Company"), developer of a multi-faceted patent-pending supplement delivery technology, today announced positive initial consumer feedback from the Company's sampling of its sublingual pre-workout supplement, BUZZ BOMB. Featuring 50mg of caffeine and designed to support sustained energy and mental focus, BUZZ BOMB is bringing its unique delivery technology benefits to the multi-billion-dollar pre-workout market to help athletes and fitness enthusiasts maximize their performance potential. Buzz Bomb provides nearly instant energy, in easy-to-use small sublingual packets, which can be taken right before and during work out as needed.

Last month, BUZZ BOMB began a soft launch of its product line, introducing it to strength trainers, consultants, and fitness professionals. Aspire sees BUZZ BOMB as more than just another supplement; it is a science-driven brand focused on understanding nutrition, performance, and the daily needs of athletes and fitness enthusiasts. BUZZ BOMB is a pre-workout solution that boosts endurance, energy metabolism, and overall performance, primarily through caffeine, a well-researched ingredient shown to enhance fitness results. Unlike pre-workout products that are mixed with water and taken well before a workout, BUZZ BOMB is sprinkled under the tongue for immediate effect.

TESTEMONIALS

"As a professional trainer, I have used Buzz Bomb to enhance my own workouts, and I will recommend it to all my clients as soon as it is available. When clients feel more energy and are more successful with their workout, it reflects well on me as a trainer, and they want to keep up their training with me. It will be a win-win for both of us!

Grace M.

Professional Trainer & Body Building Competitor

"I love Buzz Bomb! I can take it at the gym right before my workout. By the time I get my spinning shoes on, I'm good-to-go! It makes the workout so much easier.

Jennifer C.

Insurance Rep & Mother of Three

"I've seen a lot of pre-workout products in my gym, but this is the one I plan to recommend the most. It's the fastest and easiest to use. No messy liquids, mixing or waiting around for it to kick in."

London S.

Gym Owner

Aspire has started initial production of BUZZ BOMB. The product is packaged in single serving packets for easy on-the-go use. Consumers will have a choice of four BUZZ BOMB flavors, including Tropical Fruit, Mixed Berry, Peach Mango, and Mocha Coffee, sold in 30 unit-packs.

"BUZZ BOMB is a key first step in our strategy to leverage the full potential of our sublingual nano technology. Our goal is to create a healthy, transformational, next-generation pre-workout brand," said Michael Howe, Chief Executive Officer of Aspire. "The feedback from our initial product sampling with consumers, as recounted by numerous testimonials, has been very positive and encouraging. We learned that whether you're hitting the gym, the trail, or just need to show up strong for your day, BUZZ BOMB delivers energy very quickly in a convenient easy-to-use single serving packet. We believe this brand has the potential to become a go-to energy supplement for athletes as well as consumers seeking an energy boost that fits their lifestyle requirements."

Howe added, "We are excited about launching BUZZ BOMB at two of the major fitness conventions in early August. Aspire will be an event sponsor at both conferences where over 50,000 people interested in health, fitness optimization, nutrition, and overall well-being will be able to taste, sample, and experience the BUZZ BOMB pre-workout supplement."

Howe concluded, "Aspire plans to follow up the launch of BUZZ BOMB with several other consumer products in the nutraceutical and supplement categories. These products have the potential to generate revenue for Aspire while we evaluate licensing opportunities with established companies in these industries."

BUZZ BOMB Pre-workout Benefits:

Speed - works nearly immediate vs. 20-30 minutes

Convenience - easy to use single-use packets vs. mixing and measuring for beverages

Energy management - use as needed to precisely manage caffeine intake

Single Safe Active Ingredient - well-known benefits and use of caffeine

Low manufacturing & packaging costs - competitive pricing with high margin potential

Pre-workout Supplements Market & Growth Drivers

According to Research and Market Reports recent report, "The global pre-workout supplements market size is expected to reach $27.97 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2025 to 2030."

About the Aspire Targeted Oral Delivery Platform

Aspire's technology delivers fast-acting supplement formulations which have been developed by using our patent-pending methodology, and "trade secret" process. The technology's new mechanism of action allows for rapid sublingual absorption. The benefits of "rapid absorption" are to provide rapid impact in more precise quantities.

About Aspire Biopharma, Inc.

Headquartered in Estero, Fl., Aspire Biopharma has developed a disruptive technology that can deliver supplements and drugs rapidly and precisely. For more information, please visit www.aspirebiolabs.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements made in this communication are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "projects," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "would," "should," "future," "propose," "potential," "target," "goal," "objective," "outlook" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the financial position, business strategy and the plans and objectives of management for future operations. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this communication, and on the current expectations of Aspire's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the control of the parties, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc.

Contact

PCG Advisory

Kevin McGrath

+1-646-418-7002

kevin@pcgadvisory.com

SOURCE: Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/aspire-biopharma-holdings-inc.-announces-positive-consumer-feedback-f-1046990