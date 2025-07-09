PNC Financial Services Group: Doing Right, A Brilliant Way to Do Business: PNC 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report is Here

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2025 / PNC Financial Services Group

A message from PNC Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer Richard Bynum

PNC has long been an engaged and responsible company, rooted in the belief that meaningful relationships are built and strengthened through honest and transparent dialogue and action. Our guiding principle across all our businesses is to do right by our customers, employees, shareholders and the communities we serve.

With a theme of "Doing right is a brilliant way to do business," the 2024 PNC Corporate Responsibility Report provides valuable insight into our measurable impact and reflects our commitment to strengthen the trust of our stakeholders by managing our business with integrity, transparency and accountability. We know that a strong foundation in governance and risk management helps drive our company's success and positive reputation.

Key 2024 highlights include:

Deployed $28.5 billion of the $88 billion committed through our four-year Community Benefits Plan, bringing our total since 2022 to $85.5 billion.

Celebrated 20 years of PNC Grow Up Great® in 2024. Since 2004, our signature philanthropic focus has provided nearly $270 million in grants to organizations championing high-quality early childhood education, and our employees have volunteered more than 1.2 million hours in support.

Continued to meet our customers where they are, with more than 3,100 mobile branch deployments, traveling over 89,000 miles in 2024 and serving more than 22,000 individuals.

Mobilized $6.11 billion in environmental financing, cumulatively bringing us very close to achieving our $30 billion environmental finance pledge, which we expect will be satisfied by the end of 2025.

Launched the PNC Climate Solutions Partner program. This skill-building initiative educates PNC employees on our Climate Action Strategy and enables front-line employees to better support our customers as they develop and work through their own unique climate goals and plans.

More than 9,500 employees have enrolled in academic programs through PNC's education benefits over the last two years.

None of PNC's achievements would be possible without the talent and commitment of my 55,000-plus colleagues who are focused on delivering for our stakeholders every day. Thank you for your contributions that make PNC a dependable neighbor, company and employer. Collectively, will continue to focus on running our business reliably, with integrity and in service of our stakeholders.

