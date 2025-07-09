Alpha Modus Corp.: Alpha Modus Awarded New U.S. Patent Strengthening Its AI Retail Technology Portfolio

CORNELIUS, N.C., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOD), a pioneer in AI-powered retail technology and data-driven innovation, is pleased to announce the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12,354,121, effective July 8, 2025. This patent strengthens Alpha Modus's intellectual property position in the fast-evolving in-store technology space, particularly in areas related to real-time shopper engagement, digital signage, and autonomous retail optimization.

The patent, co-invented by Alpha Modus Director Michael Garel and Jim Wang, underscores the company's long-term commitment to advancing retail intelligence platforms that bridge the gap between physical stores and AI-driven decisioning engines.

"This patent issuance not only solidifies our leadership in AI for physical retail environments, but it also directly supports our near-term deployment initiatives," said Chris Chumas, Chief Sales Officer at Alpha Modus. "Since joining the team just over a month ago, Tim Matthews has dramatically expanded our enterprise sales pipeline-bringing in multi-million and even nine-figure opportunities that we expect to begin rolling out in the near future. The timing of this patent could not be better."

This milestone follows a series of aggressive steps Alpha Modus has taken to enforce and monetize its robust patent portfolio, including high-profile litigation and licensing negotiations with major retailers and technology integrators.

Alpha Modus is now leveraging this newly issued patent to further strengthen its licensing discussions and protect ongoing and upcoming product rollouts with select Fortune 500 partners the Company has been engaging with.

To view the full patent upon issuance, please visit the USPTO Patent Center and search for U.S. Patent No. 12,354,121, or visit https://alphamodus.com/what-we-do/patent-portfolio/.

For more information on Alpha Modus Holdings Inc., visit https://alphamodus.com.

About Alpha Modus Holdings Inc.

Alpha Modus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOD) is redefining how retailers connect with customers through its AI-powered platform that transforms in-store environments into intelligent, responsive experiences. With a strong patent portfolio and rapidly expanding enterprise pipeline, Alpha Modus is positioned to lead the next generation of physical retail innovation.

For more information and to access Alpha Modus' press room, visit: https://alphamodus.com/press-room/

