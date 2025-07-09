Apkudo Launches Industry-First AI-Enabled Device Passport to Power Transparency, Compliance, and Circularity in Global Device Ecosystems

The Apkudo Platform delivers a trusted, AI-driven infrastructure for Device Passports, enabling automation, sustainability, and compliance with global regulations.

BALTIMORE, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Apkudo launches the Device Passport, a breakthrough in trusted transparency for connected devices across the full lifecycle. Accessible to carriers, OEMs, logistics providers, insurers, regulators, and sustainability-minded consumers, the Device Passport provides a persistent, verifiable record of a device's condition, history, and movement, from launch through trade-in, repair, and reuse. Behind the Device Passport is the Apkudo Platform, the AI-enabled infrastructure built to capture, connect, and activate trusted data across every point in the device journey. By aligning with global regulatory trends, particularly the European Union's push toward a circular economy, the Apkudo Platform positions the Device Passport as a critical enabler of compliance, sustainability, and new economic models for used devices.

The mobile device ecosystem has grown in complexity, but its infrastructure has not kept pace. While forward logistics has been optimized to support rapid new device launches, reverse logistics, returns, trade-ins, repairs, resales, and similar programs remain reactive, manual, and disconnected. Billions of dollars in potential value are lost each year due to inconsistent device data, low buyer trust, and a lack of automation. As the secondary market surges and consumer demand for refurbished devices accelerates, the industry needs trusted, actionable data captured consistently across every device touchpoint.

The Device Passport is a persistent, trusted identity that travels with each device throughout its lifecycle. Whether the device is being returned, repaired, or reused, the Passport gives buyers, sellers, and stakeholders complete transparency into the device's condition, usage, history, and certification as a real-time ledger of data truth.

However, a trusted passport requires a trusted system. That's where the Apkudo Platform comes in. It is the only infrastructure designed to capture verified data automatically, consistently, and at scale at every touchpoint. Unlike point solutions or isolated grading systems, the platform brings together data from automation robotics, including Apkudo's industry-leading automation lines, warehouse management systems, customer applications, and third-party data sources into one unified, trusted data layer. From there, insight modules, business process automation engines, and generative AI workflows transform static records into living intelligence.

Coupled with Apkudo Device AI, a suite of fine-tuned AI services built specifically for the circular connected device economy, the Device Passport becomes even more powerful. Device AI agents operate on the Passport data at every stage of the lifecycle, evaluating, optimizing, and automating decisions that maximize reuse, reduce costs, and increase operational velocity. The result is a system that doesn't just record device history, it continuously learns from it to inform smarter actions across all programs. The Device Passport is what customers and consumers see. The Apkudo Platform, enhanced by Device AI, is a powerful system that makes it real, trusted, and scalable.

"The Device Passport is more than a record; it's the foundation of a circular economy for connected devices," said Josh Matthews, Co-Founder and CEO of Apkudo. "But what truly sets it apart is what's behind it: a platform powered by Device AI. It's about turning insight into action, and helping our partners unlock the full economic and environmental value of every device."

