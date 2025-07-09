Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 09.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Schwergewicht aus London investiert Millionen in australisches Goldprojekt - was Anleger jetzt wissen müssen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143TN | ISIN: SE0007578141 | Ticker-Symbol: 7MN
München
09.07.25 | 08:01
0,365 Euro
-3,19 % -0,012
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MINESTO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MINESTO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3350,38215:46
PR Newswire
09.07.2025 15:00 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Minesto AB: Minesto has completed a reorganization adapting to the evolving business and reducing fixed costs

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Minesto, leading ocean energy developer, announces that a reorganization over the last year has now been completed, resulting in readiness to deliver commercial projects and reduced fixed costs. There are several ingredients in the reshaping of the organization, including relocation geographically, management team set-up and product development focus. The completed reorganization has resulted in a reduction of fixed costs by approximately 35%.

The company's Support staff and Operations management have been co-located with the management team in Göteborg, resulting in the close-down of the office in Holyhead, Wales. Operations are focused on the existing site in Vestmanna, Faroe Islands in close collaboration with local partners. These changes serve Minesto's business needs well and create flexibility for scale up and commercial projects in new locations around the world.

"We have concentrated the Minesto organization at the head-office in Göteborg and closed-down the office in Wales for efficiency and synergy reasons. We remain fully committed to our tidal site and build-out plan for Holyhead Deep, retaining local presence regarding site development. Our ability to get Holyhead Deep financed and built is not affected by this shift," said Dr. Martin Edlund, CEO of Minesto.

Minesto's management team has been reduced from eight to six members, keeping the conventional line-functions and allocating responsibilities on different aspects of commercialization and site project delivery across the team.

"We are grateful for the lasting value that David Collier - Chief Strategy Officer and Hans Lindström - Chief Supply Chain Officer contributed to Minesto. In our new smaller team, we have found a good balance in dividing and sharing responsibilities. Notably, the cross-functional nature of commercial development in our emerging business makes it a success-factor to have customer involvement from the whole team. Further, our partnership with EY working on investment cases, financing and investor interactions has proved to be very constructive," said Martin Edlund.

In addition to the adjustments outlined above, a closer integration of product development and operations has strengthened the two functions mutually and expanded the scope to include design and installation methods for Dragon farms (production arrays) and planning for volume manufacturing.

Furthermore, the R&D team has seen some reduction in staff, reflecting a transition from more basic R&D in all areas of technology to product development and customization of Dragon-systems for specific customer projects. Our capability to innovate for future generations of Dragon-systems remains strong and at full capacity.

"We have improved our ability to source external resources for site development and operations. Our international partners TCC Green Energy, Hydrokite, Poseidon & Sev to name a few are involved hands on in site development work targeting sites for Minesto Dragon build out. Also, closer relationships with suppliers on product development and manufacturing have expanded our resource-base whilst not increasing our headcount, for example with SKF on drive trains and steering modules, Future Fibres (a part of North Technology Group) on the unique anchoring tether and Elitkomposit on planning for scale-up of the critical wing manufacturing," said Martin Edlund.

This has created a strong core organization of 36 employees, which corresponds to a reduction of approximately 35% in fixed costs, while keeping the flexibility to add resources and expertise as needed to take Minesto forward.

For additional information, please contact
Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer
+46 735 23 71 58
ir@minesto.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/minesto-ab/r/minesto-has-completed-a-reorganization-adapting-to-the-evolving-business-and-reducing-fixed-costs,c4205170

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/minesto-has-completed-a-reorganization-adapting-to-the-evolving-business-and-reducing-fixed-costs-302501239.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.