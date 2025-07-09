Anzeige
PR Newswire
09.07.2025 15:00 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content advisory: Pre-Market update + Trump announces 50% levy on copper imports

NEW YORK, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on July 9th

  • President Trump announced 50% levy on copper imports on Tuesday
  • President Trump also hinted at implementing up to a 200% tariff on pharmaceutical imports
  • Investors are awaiting today's Fed Minutes, set to come out at 2:00 p.m. ET

Opening Bell
Arlo Technologies (NYSE: ARLO) surpassed $300M in annual recurring revenue

Closing Bell
Wellington Shields & Co. celebrates 100th anniversary of its founding

Click here to download the NYSE TV App

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2727662/NYSE_Market_Update_July_9.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5407101/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--trump-announces-50-levy-on-copper-imports-302501219.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
