ETHOS Event Collective Leverages Technology to Launch Inaugural Amelia Island HangarPalooza

AMELIA ISLAND, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2025 / An airplane hangar on the luxury getaway of Amelia Island was transformed into a high-energy celebration thanks to the technology, strategy, and heart of ETHOS Event Collective .

With its digital strategy and commitment to Purposeful Planning, ETHOS ensured both the event's success and social impact with charitable support from the greater community.

HangarPalooza is a high-energy community fundraiser made to bring together families, businesses, and nonprofits to raise funds and awareness for multiple causes, including the Boys & Girls Club and other impactful community groups. The night's entertainment kicked off with The Honey Badgers and their unique blend of classic rock, blues, folk, pop, and R&B, followed by a heartwarming joint performance by the David Z Foundation and the local Boys & Girls Club. The evening's main event featured Bohemian Queen, a renowned Los Angeles-based Queen tribute band, closing out the celebration with an unforgettable show.

For the event, ETHOS designed and developed a fully custom website to promote the event and manage ticketing. Unlike most events that rely on third-party platforms, ETHOS built the seating and pricing chart entirely in-house, allowing attendees to select their seats and purchase tickets with ease. This level of customization ensured full creative control, seamless user experience, and real-time functionality. Onsite, ETHOS staff provided live tech support and used a mobile app for quick, hassle-free guest check-in. The system underscored the value of ETHOS's tech-forward infrastructure and in-house IT capabilities.

"This event was a great example of how a well-executed plan can create both a memorable night and a measurable impact," said Joe Fijol, Principal and Founder of ETHOS Event Collective. "With the right tools and the right team in place, even a one-night event can leave a lasting impression."

The Value of an In-House IT Department

Unlike many corporate event planning companies, ETHOS maintains a dedicated in-house IT team. This gives clients access to custom-built solutions, enhanced event control, and immediate troubleshooting capabilities. For HangarPalooza, this meant real-time support for ticketing, data integrity across platforms, and peace of mind for organizers. From backend - system setup to day-of troubleshooting, the IT team ensured everything ran smoothly.

In addition to ticketing and onsite logistics, ETHOS oversaw multiple layers of event execution-from creative direction to real-time content capture. The team designed the event merchandise, developed and implemented a system for managing sales, and coordinated all food and beverage operations, including a custom-curated menu and full point-of-sale management on site. ETHOS also handled social media coordination and content strategy to amplify engagement before, during, and after the event. Their production oversight included AV, live recording, and drone footage, ensuring the energy of the evening was captured from every angle.

Why a DMC Matters for Events Like This

As a Destination Management Company (DMC), ETHOS brings local expertise, strategic planning, and executional excellence to every event. For public events like HangarPalooza, a DMC serves as a critical partner, coordinating logistics, anticipating technical needs, and aligning the experience with local values. ETHOS's presence on the ground meant streamlined operations, improved guest experience, and a meaningful connection to a local nonprofit.

A portion of ticket proceeds benefited multiple local nonprofit organizations. For ETHOS, it's another example of how hospitality and heart can go hand in hand. To explore the list of nonprofit organizations that benefited, visit the HangarPalooza website.: Charities | Hangarpalooza

About ETHOS Event Collective:? ETHOS Event Collectiv e ?is a premier event management company known for crafting unforgettable experiences in Amelia Island, Orlando, Palm Beach, Miami, Naples, Savannah, Las Vegas, Napa + Sonoma, Monterey Peninsula, San Francisco, and Grand Cayman. With a dedicated team of event specialists, they curate bespoke gatherings that reflect their clients' unique essence and aspirations. From conceptualization to execution, ETHOS Event Collective delivers seamless, memorable events that leave a lasting impact.?

