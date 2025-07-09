Mann Eye Institute Introduces Groundbreaking Treatment for Dry AMD Patients

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2025 / Mann Eye Institute, a leader in innovative eye care since the 1970s, is proud to announce the addition of the LumiThera Valeda Light Delivery System to its comprehensive range of vision services. This FDA-authorized therapy represents a significant advancement in the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), offering new hope to patients with limited treatment options. Mann Eye Institute is the first practice in Houston to offer this groundbreaking treatment.

"At Mann Eye Institute, we've always been committed to being at the forefront of ophthalmology advancements," said Dr. Mike Mann, founder and CEO. "The LumiThera Valeda system aligns perfectly with our mission to provide patients with the most innovative treatments available, enabling them to See Life Better."

Dry AMD affects millions of Americans, particularly those over 65, and is the leading cause of vision loss in this age group. The Valeda Light Delivery System uses precisely targeted light therapy to rejuvenate retinal cells, potentially slowing vision deterioration and improving sight.

Clinical studies have shown that patients treated with Valeda typically experienced improved visual acuity, reading approximately one additional line on an eye chart compared to untreated patients after two years of therapy.

The non-invasive treatment is painless and can be completed in minutes, making it a convenient option for patients with dry AMD who meet specific criteria. Mann Eye Institute's specialists develop personalized treatment plans based on each patient's unique condition.

"We're excited to offer this revolutionary therapy that addresses a condition that has historically had few treatment options," Amir Mohsenin, MD, added. "This is another example of our ongoing commitment to providing superior eye care with the latest technology while maintaining our focus on treating every patient like family."

Patients experiencing vision changes or those diagnosed with dry AMD are encouraged to schedule a consultation with Mann Eye Institute's retina specialists to determine if the LumiThera Valeda therapy might benefit them.

