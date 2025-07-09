Nominal Secures $20M Series A to Power Financial Operations With AI Agents

The platform's AI agents have eliminated more than 50,000 hours of manual accounting work in the past year alone

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2025 / Nominal, an AI-native enterprise resource planning (ERP) startup, has raised $20M in Series A funding led by Next47, with participation of Workday Ventures, Bling Capital and Hyperwise Ventures. The round brings the company's total funding to $30M, fueling its mission to automate complex finance tasks for mid-market and enterprise companies using AI agents.

Guy Leibovitz and Golan Kopichinsky. Credit- Sarel Keren



Most companies still rely on outdated ERP systems that weren't designed for today's speed or complexity. Their implementations take months, draining budgets, delaying visibility, and leaving teams with stale, fragmented data. According to a recent Morgan Stanley report, the ERP market is worth $220 billion and growing at 17% annually. Importantly, about 20% of that growth is expected to shift toward ERP startups and non-traditional players. And with 50% of CIOs planning to upgrade their ERP systems in the next two years, the market is wide open for disruption.

Founded by second-time AI entrepreneurs Guy Leibovitz (CEO) and Golan Kopichinsky (CTO), who previously built and sold Cognigo to NetApp in 2019, Nominal's team brings a proven track record in AI and data security.

"The last major shift in the ERP market happened with the move to the cloud 25 years ago. Since then, financial operations have become central to every company, especially at the mid-market and enterprise level," said Guy Leibovitz, CEO and Co-founder of Nominal. "Now, the AI era is transforming how we operate across the board. Unlike traditional systems of record, Nominal is a system of intelligence. It doesn't just manage work, it performs it. With over 300,000 certified public accountants (CPAs) missing from the U.S. workforce, agentic AI automation isn't optional anymore, it's a must. Finance superintelligence means fewer errors, better insights, stronger compliance, and smarter decision-making."

Nominal is an ERP agentic platform that transforms manual, tedious accounting tasks into streamlined, automated workflows. Its shadow general ledger works alongside existing ERPs without requiring migration or risk. Using AI agents, the platform automates core functions such as transaction matching, balance sheet and bank reconciliations, multi-entity consolidation, variance analysis, and complex journal entries. It does all this without lengthy migrations or expensive customizations.

Already deployed in dozens of enterprise and midmarket customers, including companies like Jiffy Lube and GoGlobal Travel, Nominal accelerates month-end close and significantly reduces errors and manual work. With agentic automation, built-in close management, and actionable reporting, Nominal enables finance professionals to shift their focus from spreadsheets to strategic decision-making.

"ERP platforms have long been a pillar for mid-sized to enterprise companies, but they've failed to adapt to the AI era and the rise of autonomous agents," said Matthew Cowan, General Partner at Next47. "Nominal's AI-native approach brings modern capabilities to finance teams without forcing trade-offs, offering a seamless integration platform that serves companies across a wide range of industries."

About Nominal

Nominal is redefining how finance teams operate with the first agentic AI built specifically for accounting and financial operations. Designed for controllers and CFOs, Nominal bridges the ERP gap by automating the close, reconciliation, consolidations, intercompany transactions, and reporting workflows with human-level decision-making capabilities. By understanding context, policies, and dependencies across systems, Nominal doesn't just suggest, it acts, matching transactions, reconciling data, generating journal entries, and surfacing exceptions autonomously. Companies ranging from mid-size manufacturing and energy companies to complex, multi-entity Fortune 100 enterprises rely on Nominal to accelerate their close, maintain audit readiness, and scale finance without growing headcount. Learn more at https://www.nominal.so/

SOURCE: Nominal

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/nominal-secures-20m-series-a-to-power-financial-operations-with-a-1045922