Secure Content Technologies: Bugcrowd, Climb and SCT Team Up to Bring Cybersecurity to the Organizations Who Can't Afford to Get It Wrong

WESTERVILLE, OHIO / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2025 / Secure Content Technologies (SCT) has officially joined forces with Bugcrowd and Climb Channel Solutions to bring real, tested cybersecurity into the hands of the people who need it most: the schools, hospitals, city governments, and growing businesses that are too often targeted yet too often overlooked by traditional security vendors.

This partnership isn't about buzzwords; it's about doing the work. Here is how these three solutions are partnering together:

Bugcrowd helps organizations identify hidden risks and vulnerabilities through flexible and scalable penetration tests and vulnerability discovery solutions powered by the world's top ethical hackers.



SCT helps you fix it fast with a clear plan that fits your budget and bandwidth.



Climb helps deliver it all through the partners and resellers you already trust.

"Most of our clients don't have a SOC. They don't have a security team. They've got one IT director juggling 200 things and hoping they don't get hit next," said Karen Greer, CEO of SCT. "This partnership gives them a fighting chance. It's real visibility, real protection and it's built for people who need help, not just another expensive tool."

This model is especially valuable for:

Organizations considering MDR , but unsure if they need it - Vulnerability findings from Bugcrowd can help with this.



Teams who already take compliance and security seriously, and want validation they can show to boards, insurers or auditors.

"When you can show people exactly where they're vulnerable, the conversation changes," said Jacques Lopez, VP, Global Channel Sales and Strategic Alliances at Bugcrowd. "You're no longer selling fear or hypotheticals. You're helping organizationsmake informed decisions. That's what this partnership is all about."

"SCT is the kind of partner we love, people who care more about doing right by their customers than chasing logos," said Jaci Sutton, Director of Vendor Manager Sales, North America at Climb. "They're out there solving real problems in the field. We're proud to support them."

Why Now?

Because ransomware doesn't wait. Because threat actors are getting more creative. Because too many smaller organizations still don't have the tools or support, they need, and we're tired of watching them get left behind.

This partnership doesn't promise magic. But it does promise honesty, clarity, and real help. That's what SCT, Bugcrowd, and Climb are showing up to deliver.

About Secure Content Technologies

Secure Content Technologies (SCT) helps K-12 schools, municipalities, healthcare providers, and mid-sized businesses build security that actually works for them, not against them. Practical. Affordable. Human. Visit www.securecontenttechnologies.com.

About Bugcrowd

Since 2012, Bugcrowd has been empowering organizations to take back control and stay ahead of threat actors by uniting the collective ingenuity and expertise of our customers and trusted alliance of elite hackers, with our patented data and AI-powered Platform. Visit www.bugcrowd.com.

About Climb Channel Solutions

Climb helps partners bring the best emerging tech to market, including cloud, cybersecurity, and infrastructure solutions. Visit www.climbcs.com.

