Epomaker Inc.: Explore the All-New Immersive Experience - the Epomaker HE80

In an Era Where Ultimate Gaming Experiences and High-Efficiency Work are Essential, a Keyboard That Combines Powerful Performance With a Unique Personality is More Important Than Ever

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2025 / Today, Epomaker introduces its latest innovation - the 75% Compact Layout with 82 keys Hall Effect gaming keyboard, offering an unprecedented immersive experience for gamers and professionals.

Unique Design, Personalized Appearance

This keyboard features a 75% compact layout, which not only saves desk space but also enhances operational efficiency. The combination of PBT keycaps and extra PC transparent keycaps adds a distinctive flair to the design. The transparent PC keycaps give the keyboard a futuristic look while also making the RGB backlighting even more striking, greatly enhancing its visual appeal.

Powerful Stability, Back to Mechanical Keyboard Roots

A standout feature of this keyboard is its no flex-cut design, which enhances the stability of the base plate, ensuring a more solid overall structure and significantly reducing wobble during use. This streamlined design maintains exceptional performance while bringing the keyboard back to the core essence of mechanical keyboards, combining simplicity, strength, and durability.

Hall Effect Technology, Unmatched Precision

This keyboard is equipped with the Epomaker MagneX Switch, utilizing Hall Effect technology to detect key inputs. Hall Effect switches eliminate wear-and-tear issues, ensuring long-term stability and durability. Furthermore, the Hall Effect technology enables the keyboard to perform consistently across various environmental factors, maintaining superior performance even in humid or low-temperature settings. This technology delivers quicker response times and lower input latency, giving gamers a competitive edge in intense gaming situations.

Hot-Swappable Design, Supporting Customizable Settings

To offer even more customization options, the Epomaker HE80 supports a hot-swappable design, allowing users to easily swap out south-facing magnetic switches without disassembling the keyboard. This feature provides greater flexibility and personalization. Additionally, the keyboard offers adjustable actuation distance and end travel, enabling users to fine-tune their keyboard settings. Through Epomaker's online driver (no software download required), users can easily customize multiple functions, such as adjustable actuation and travel, DKS, MT, and TGL. These customizations are ideal for gamers who require high responsiveness and professionals who demand precision in their work.

Whether you're immersed in fast-paced gaming or handling tasks that demand pinpoint accuracy, the Epomaker HE80 offers unmatched support. The keyboard's high level of customization and flexible settings allow users to adjust it to their individual preferences and needs.

Price and Availability

The Epomaker HE80 is now available on the Epomaker official website, Amazon store, and AliExpress store. The keyboard is currently on sale for just $69.99 on the official website.

About Epomaker

Epomaker is short for Epoch of Makers. Our goals for our keyboards are three things: customizability, affordability, and high standards. We are a team composed of gamers, software engineers, product designers, and mechanical keyboard enthusiasts.

