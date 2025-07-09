Go Green Global Technologies Corp. Provides Corporate Update

Go Green Global outlines key milestones in product validation, strategic partnerships, and commercialization planning.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2025 / Go Green Global Technologies Corp. (OTC PINK:GOGR), a clean technology company developing sustainable solutions for water, fuel, and energy systems, today issued a corporate update detailing recent progress in product development, strategic initiatives, and operational execution.

The Company continues to advance its patented Sonical platform, engineered to enhance the performance and efficiency of water, fuel, and HVAC systems. Recent early-stage field trials of Sonical water treatment units in residential environments have yielded promising outcomes. The units have demonstrated a significant reduction in existing scale and the prevention of new deposits, indicating a strong potential to lower maintenance costs and extend the lifespan of the equipment.

Parallel progress is being made on the development of Sonical fuel treatment units, aimed at improving combustion efficiency and reducing emissions in diesel and heavy-fuel applications. Following the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding with Camber Energy (OTCQB:CEIN) in March 2025, Camber's power solutions team has received earlier-generation Sonical units and is preparing a comprehensive testing protocol. The results will guide the design of next-generation prototypes for commercial and industrial markets.

Starting in Q3 2025, Go Green plans to engage Tier-1 engineering and contract-manufacturing partners to achieve Manufacturing Readiness Level (MRL) 4. This phase will formalize production protocols and initiate third-party lab validation of performance claims under controlled conditions, benchmarked against recognized industry certification standards.

In parallel with product advancement, the Company is exploring new applications of the Sonical platform across adjacent sectors such as mining, utilities, manufacturing, and critical infrastructure. These industries are heavily impacted by scaling, fouling, and fuel inefficiencies-issues that Sonical is designed to address.

To further accelerate growth and expand its technical capabilities, Go Green is actively pursuing strategic M&A opportunities. The Company is currently in discussions with potential partners aligned with its mission and long-term vision for market impact.

"We're encouraged by the early performance of our Sonical systems and are taking focused steps to prepare for the next phase of growth," said Corrine Couch, Chief Operating Officer of Go Green Global Technologies. "By continuing to invest in development and pursuing the right strategic partnerships, we aim to deliver lasting value for both customers and shareholders."

The Company will continue to provide updates as it builds momentum and works to scale the reach and impact of its Sonical technology.

About Go Green Global Technologies Corp.

Go Green Global Technologies Corp. (OTC PINK:GOGR) is a clean technology company committed to delivering sustainable solutions across the water, fuel, and energy sectors. The Company's patented Sonical platform supports environmentally conscious innovation with applications in industrial, municipal, and consumer markets. Learn more at www.gogreen-tech.org .

Contact:

Investor Relations

Go Green Global Technologies Corp.

Phone: (866) 847-3366

Email: info@gogreentechcorp.org

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

SOURCE: Go Green Global Technologies Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/go-green-global-technologies-corp.-provides-corporate-update-1046776