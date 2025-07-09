Conga Leads All Categories in 2025 ISG Buyers Guide for Revenue Lifecycle Management

Company recognized as Exemplary and a Category Leader across CLM, CPQ, Billing, and Revenue Recognition segments

BROOMFIELD, CO / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2025 / Conga, the market leader?at the forefront of innovation in AI, CPQ, CLM, and Document Automation, today announced it has been named a Leader and Exemplary Provider in the 2025 ISG Buyers Guide for Revenue Lifecycle Management by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The ISG Buyers Guide recognized Conga as a Leader in Overall Product and Customer Experience across the full Revenue Lifecycle Management spectrum - including Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ), Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), Billing, Revenue Recognition, and RLM Platforms. Conga received "Exemplary" quadrant ratings in every category it was evaluated.

"Being recognized as a Leader across all critical RLM segments by ISG reflects our commitment to delivering elite technology that supports revenue - whether that's CPQ, CLM, billing, or customer experience," said Dave Osborne, CEO of Conga. "This recognition validates our approach to building best-in-class solutions that excel individually and deliver value independently. At a time when the market is demanding precision and performance over bundled promises, we're proud to empower our customers with the tools they need to grow."

Highlights from the 2025 ISG Buyers Guide include:

Leader in Overall Product and Customer Experience for: Revenue Lifecycle Management (RLM) CPQ CLM Billing (Customer Experience) RLM Platforms



Exemplary Provider in all evaluated quadrants, including: Revenue Lifecycle Management Billing CPQ CLM Revenue Recognition RLM Platforms



Leader in Nearly All Evaluation Categories , including: Adaptability, Capability, Manageability, Reliability, Usability Total Cost of Ownership / ROI Customer Validation



"As enterprises embrace more complex revenue models, from subscriptions to usage-based pricing, the need for integrated yet flexible solutions become critical. This year's Revenue Lifecycle Management Buyers Guide evaluates vendors not just on capabilities, but on how well they support sustained, cross-functional engagement throughout the customer journey. Our research reflects the growing importance of platforms that unify?and integrate?quote-to-revenue operations while still allowing individual components like CPQ, CLM, billing, and revenue recognition to operate at best-in-class levels," said Stephen Hurrell, Director of Research, Office of Revenue, ISG Software Research.?

The ISG Buyers Guide evaluates vendors using a rigorous methodology simulating an enterprise-class RFI. Providers are ranked based on both product and customer experience across seven key evaluation categories, offering buyers a comprehensive view into the strengths of each solution.

For more information about Conga's Revenue Lifecycle Management solutions, visit www.conga.com .

About Conga

The Conga Advantage Platform is chosen worldwide to accelerate the journey to become a more connected, intelligent business. Conga brings Configure, Price, Quote, Contract Lifecycle Management, and Document Automation capabilities together on a single open platform that works with any ERP, any CRM, and any Cloud. Powered by a unified data model and purpose-built AI, Conga helps companies achieve a unique advantage-one built on seamless connection, actionable intelligence, and scalable growth.?

Conga delivers an advantage to over 10,000 customers and 6.4 million users around the world. More than 7 million contracts and 46 million quotes are generated annually with Conga. Founded in 2006, the company is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado and has global operations in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Visit conga.com for more information.?

Media Contact

PAN for Conga

conga@pancomm.com

SOURCE: Conga

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/conga-leads-all-categories-in-2025-isg-buyers-guidetm-for-revenue-1046959