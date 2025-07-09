The Recording Industry's Music Performance Trust Fund Sponsors 66 Admission-Free Events in 26 Communities Celebrating Juneteenth in the United States

Trust fund invests more than $193,000 for admission-free, public musical performances celebrating Juneteenth National Independence Day, a federal holiday occurring annually on June 19 to commemorate the end of enslavement

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2025 / The recording industry's Music Performance Trust Fund (MPTF), a leading non-profit organization enriching lives and uniting communities through the power of music, distributed $193,000 in grants supporting 66 admission-free live concerts taking place throughout the United States in recognition of Juneteenth National Independence Day. Juneteenth is a national holiday that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people in Texas, specifically in Galveston, on June 19, 1865.

"Music is the soundtrack of history, and the music created and performed through the African American experience is a vital and essential part of our country's legacy, said Dan Beck, MPTF Trustee. "The Music Performance Trust Fund is proud to support a musical celebration of Juneteenth."

Among the many MPTF-sponsored events:

"Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth" took place in the heart of New York, NY, featuring performers from 15 different Broadway shows.

A concert in Houston, TX exclusively featured African American composers, with local Houstonian and GRAMMY and Emmy Award-winning baritone, Reginald Smith, Jr. and the Juneteenth Chamber Orchestra, Mary Cox, conductor.

A Jimi Hendrix concert was free and open to the public in Los Angeles, CA.

"Music Makes Me Free" highlighted songwriters and performers of the American blues movement as part of the Juneteenth celebration in Plymouth, WA.

The Boston Public Quartet in Boston, MA presented a program celebrating the music of Black American composers including Florence Price, William Grant Still, and Julius Eastman.

"King! Jackson!" in Cleveland, OH honored Martin Luther King, Jr. and Mahalia Jackson, who were close friends and collaborators during the Civil Rights movement.

All told, 66 events were held nationwide on June 19, with some communities enjoying as many as eight distinct performances in commemoration of the historic day. Events were organized by American Federation of Musicians locals to ensure fair compensation for all performers. Juneteenth is the longest-running African American holiday and is celebrated to honor the freedom and perseverance of Black Americans.

The MPTF plays a vital role in support of the music industry's gig economy. Primarily funded by four major record companies, including Sony Music, Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, and Walt Disney Records, the independently run organization has distributed millions of dollars in financial resources and grants, engaging professional musicians who are members of the American Federation of Musicians (AFM) to perform live in admission-free events across North America. Since its founding in 1948, the MPTF has distributed more than $630 million (USD) in sponsorship money.

###

About the MPTF : The recording industry's Music Performance Trust Fund is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit public service organization whose mission is to support admission-free, live events performed by professional musicians throughout the United States and Canada. We seek to enrich the lives of the public, young and old, through music, and to contribute to the public's knowledge and appreciation of music. We also seek to make music and music education an exciting experience, and to expand it to every child's life experience. The MPTF was established more than 75 years ago by recording companies including Sony Music, Universal Music Group, and Warner Music Group. Interested parties may contact Samantha Ramos, Director of Grant Management, at sramos@musicpf.org or visit www.musicpf.org.

SOURCE: Music Performance Trust Fund

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-recording-industrys-music-performance-trust-fund-sponsors-66-1046983