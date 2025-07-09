CyberFuels Holding Company, Inc.: Cyberfuels Holding Company Announces that it is Now Trading on the Newly Formed OTCID Market

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2025 / CYBERFUELS HOLDING COMPANY, INC. (OTC OTCID:CBRF) ("The Company") is pleased to announce that it is now trading on the OTC Market Group's ("OTC Markets") newly formed OTCID marketplace effective July 1, 2025. OTC Markets has created this new market as a way of distinguishing those OTC Pink Market participants that comply with certain higher reporting and compliance standards from other Pink Market participants. CyberFuels Holding Company, Inc.'s trading symbol will remain CBRF.

Ronald Mills, Sr., CEO of the Company stated "we are very honored to hear about qualifying as a participant in the newly formed OTCID marketplace. It's exciting to see that our company's investment in our reporting and compliance efforts are being recognized by the OTC Markets Group and we look at this opportunity as a significant step forward in the Company's overall effort to improve the company's stock trading liquidity for our shareholders."

About: CyberFuels Holding Company, Inc.

Our vision is to be the leading provider of sustainable energy solutions that bridge the gap to a better future. We are committed to offering our customers green energy and sustainable eFuels that reduce their carbon footprint and promote environmental sustainability. We envision a future where our customers can rely on our products and services to power their homes, businesses, and communities without compromising on safety, reliability, or affordability. Our goal is to empower our customers to make responsible and informed choices that will benefit themselves, their communities, and the environment. Through innovation, collaboration, and a commitment to sustainability, we will create a brighter, cleaner, and more sustainable future for generations to come.

Safe Harbor :

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases "will likely result," "expected to," "will continue," "anticipated," "estimated," "projected," "intends," "plans," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, including but not limited to, economic conditions, dependence on management, dilution to shareholders, lack of capital, changes in laws or regulations, the effects of rapid growth upon the Company and the ability of management to effectively respond to the growth, demand for products and services of the Company, newly developing technologies, its ability to compete, conflicts of interest related to related party transactions, regulatory matters, protection of technology, lack of industry standards, the effects of competition, the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing, the financial implications of a joint venture structure, as well as its ability to attract and contract with potential storage customers. Such factors could materially adversely affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed within this press release.

