Envista: DEXIS Announces Final Countdown To First-Ever Scanner Sweepstakes

Winner of the DEXIS IS 3800W Intraoral Scanner to Be Revealed This August

QUAKERTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2025 / DEXIS, a global leader in dental imaging innovation, announces the final countdown to its highly anticipated VIP Scan Away Sweepstakes . On August 1, 2025, one lucky dental professional will be chosen to receive the game-changing DEXIS IS 3800W intraoral scanner, a wireless powerhouse valued at $13,600. Designed to supercharge clinical workflows with its ultra-lightweight, compact, and fast performance, this premium scanner is set to elevate one practice into the next generation of care - with no 'cords' attached.

"We launched our first promotional sweepstakes to further showcase the advanced capabilities and freedom of our premium wireless intraoral scanner and the impact it can have on a practice, and there is still time to enter," said Michelle Cabral, Senior Director, Marketing & Training, DEXIS. "The IS 3800W offers a transformative experience in digital dentistry and we look forward to seeing how this cutting-edge technology will elevate the workflow and patient care within the winner's practice."

The DEXIS IS 3800W offers numerous benefits, including:

Ultra-lightweight design (240g) for improved maneuverability.

Fast impression capture, demonstrated in 25 seconds for one arch.*

Up to one hour of continuous impression capture on a single battery charge.

No licensing or additional fees are required.

2-year manufacturer warranty, with the option to extend up to 5 years.

"With this device, it's like we're standing on the tooth. I can show the patient where they have wear or other issues, so they can understand what's going on," said Dr. John Zalesky, Aurora Hills Dental Family & Cosmetic Dentistry. "This leads to increased treatment acceptance, which also increases my productivity."**

To enter, dental professionals can become a DEXIS VIP by visiting go.dexis.com/en-us/enter and completing the registration process by Friday, July 25, 2025. DEXIS VIP members gain access to exclusive benefits, including early product releases, educational resources, and special promotions.

Official terms and conditions apply.

About DEXIS

DEXIS is a global leader in dental imaging, uniting the industry's most trusted brands across 2D and 3D imaging, intraoral scanning, and diagnostic software within a single, connected, AI-powered ecosystem. Our innovative and award-winning technologies are designed with smart simplicity to streamline workflows, enhance diagnostic precision, increase productivity, and support better patient outcomes. By unifying imaging and diagnostic tools under one brand, DEXIS empowers dental professionals to diagnose with greater confidence and deliver more efficient care with one connected ecosystem - built on choice. To learn more, visit DEXIS.com . Follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok .

*Internal testing completed on a 3D model

**Dr. John Zalesky is a paid consultant for DEXIS. The opinions expressed are those of the doctor. DEXIS is a medical device manufacturer and does not dispense medical advice. Clinicians should use their own judgment in treating their patients.

Contact Information

Maria Penaloza

Media & Content Strategy Manager

mariap@accessnewswire.com

Michelle Cabral

Senior Marketing Director, DEXIS

michelle.cabral@envistaco.com

SOURCE: Envista

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/dexis-announces-final-countdown-to-first-ever-scanner-sweepstakes-1047047