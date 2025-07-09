Velocity Holdings, LLC: Velocity Micro Introduces the ProMagix TraderPro Desktop: The Next Evolution in Trading Computers

Fully turnkey and ultra-powerful, the TraderPro is designed to make traders earn more

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2025 / Velocity Micro, the premier builder of custom high-performance desktops, laptops, and workstations today unveiled the ProMagix TraderPro, a next-generation custom-built trading computer engineered for unmatched performance, reliability, and native multi-monitor capability. Designed specifically for professional and serious day traders, the TraderPro redefines what a trading workstation can deliver with configurations starting under $2,000.

"The TraderPro is about removing barriers between traders and the market," said Randy Copeland, President and CEO of Velocity Micro. "Standard desktops might handle only a few charts and gaming PCs are too focused on graphics fidelity and frame rate. We set out to build a workstation that's purpose-built for trading: stable, fast, and ready to manage 6-8 screens without compromise."

Key Features:

Native 8-Display Support : Equipped with multiple pro-grade GPUs like NVIDIA A1000, the TraderPro delivers flawless multi-monitor performance without adapters or switches. Fully customizable and upgradable to give users the capabilities they need today and into the future.

Performance & Uptime Engineered In : Featuring Intel Core Ultra processors, and next gen hardware, the TraderPro is an ultra-stable platform optimized for rapid charting, simultaneous platform use, and seamless multitasking.

Built for Trading : Every unit undergoes rigorous stress-testing under real trading loads. High-efficiency power supplies, thermal tuning, and a meticulous attention to detail ensure reliability through long trading sessions.

Turnkey Trading Packages: The TraderPro comes with optional monitor packages and display mounts that scale to up to 8 displays and include all installation cabling to make the TraderPro fully turnkey - getting you to trading right away.

The TraderPro is designed, assembled, and supported in Richmond, VA with a starting price under $2,000. To custom configure yours or learn more, visit https://velocitymicro.com/trading-computers.php or call 804-419-0900.

About Velocity Micro

Velocity Micro is the premier high-performance personal computer provider in North America. Founded in 1992, Richmond, VA-based Velocity Micro custom builds award winning gaming, mobile, multimedia, small business, custom workstation, and visual supercomputers.

Velocity Micro has earned over 75 industry awards, including 21 PC Magazine Editor's Choice awards. CNET, Maximum PC, PC World, Wired Magazine, Computer Shopper, and PC Gamer editors have all chosen Velocity Micro systems as some of the industry's best-performing, highest-quality, and most reliable PCs.

