Mittwoch, 09.07.2025
Schwergewicht aus London investiert Millionen in australisches Goldprojekt - was Anleger jetzt wissen müssen!
WKN: A2PRWA | ISIN: US14068E2081 | Ticker-Symbol: J7W
Capstone Holding Corp.: Capstone Highlights Platform Strategy to Modernize Building Products Distribution

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2025 / Capstone Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPS), a national building products distribution platform, today published a new article outlining its approach to solving a long-standing challenge in the $800 billion building products industry: distribution.

While demand across the industry continues to grow steadily in North America and Europe, most manufacturers still rely on a fragmented network of more than 7,000 local distributors - the majority of which lack the scale, logistics infrastructure, and supply chain control needed to serve today's market.

Capstone's Instone platform already distributes in 31 states, giving it one of the broadest footprints in the sector. But what truly sets Capstone apart is that it also controls many of the products it sells. Today, more than half of its product sales come from brands it either owns or distributes exclusively.

"This disconnect - strong demand on one side, an outdated distribution system on the other - has left a real gap in the market," said Matt Lipman, CEO of Capstone Holding Corp. "That's the gap we're here to close."

Controlling its supply enables Capstone to set consistent pricing, manage inventory directly, and guarantee quality across geographies. It also creates operating leverage that benefits both the platform and its customers. Key benefits include more resilient margins, stronger brand loyalty, and the ability to respond quickly to market needs.

The article also details Capstone's approach to scaling its platform through strategic acquisitions. With strong cash flow and a pipeline of founder-led opportunities, the company is well positioned to continue consolidating a fragmented market while improving contractor and dealer experience.

Read the full article on Capstone's website here.

About Capstone Holding Corp.
Capstone Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPS) is a diversified platform of building products businesses focused on distribution, brand ownership, and acquisition. Through its Instone subsidiary, Capstone serves 31 U.S. states, offering proprietary stone veneer, hardscape materials, and modular masonry systems. The company's strategy combines disciplined M&A, operational efficiency, and a growing portfolio of owned brands to build a scalable and durable platform.

Investor Contact:
investors@capstoneholdingcorp.com
www.capstoneholdingcorp.com

SOURCE: Capstone Holding Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/capstone-highlights-platform-strategy-to-modernize-building-products-d-1047057

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
