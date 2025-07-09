Emergency Care Partners: Emergency Care Partners and Lake Emergency Partners Expand Services to INSIGHT Hospital and Medical Center Coldwater

COLDWATER, MICHIGAN / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2025 / Emergency Care Partners (ECP), a leading national emergency medicine services group, announced today the addition of INSIGHT Hospital and Medical Center Coldwater, located in Coldwater, Michigan, as a new client. The hospital's emergency department will be supported through ECP's group partnership Lake Emergency Partners (LEP).

LEP prioritizes a patient-first approach to support its emergency departments while leveraging the Emergency Care Partners model, which combines local physician equity partnerships with a proprietary clinical analytics platform.

"We are excited to extend our partnership with ECP to provide emergency medical services to patients in the community of Coldwater, Michigan. Our focus on utilizing the resources of ECP but maintaining a local partnership is very important," said Dr. Navarrete, President of Lake Emergency Partners.

"Lake Emergency Partners brought a local solution and regional support that is necessary in the rebranding of our hospital. We know from their reputation with our other hospital that we will have strong clinical leadership and access to the best in the practice of emergency care," said Dr. Rany Aburashed, Chief Medical Officer for INSIGHT Hospitals.

ECP Chief Executive Officer Bill Yarbrough said, "We are pleased to see the continued growth of LEP as a regional physician group practice of ECP. Our focus on local practice, relationships and management, along with a strong equity partnership model, continues to resonate with physicians and hospitals looking for a better and longer-term solution to Emergency Department Management."

About Emergency Care Partners (ECP)

ECP is a leading provider of emergency department management services for hospitals across the U.S., with current operations in eight states, treating 1.5 million patient visits annually, and supported by a clinical workforce of more than 1,100 physicians and mid-level providers. ECP provides a unique group model, highlighted by equity ownership through its physician partnership. ECP enables local groups to maintain their brand, culture, and clinical practice autonomy while benefiting from the organization's significant back-office infrastructure. Follow ECP on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X.

