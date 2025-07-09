Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 09.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Schwergewicht aus London investiert Millionen in australisches Goldprojekt - was Anleger jetzt wissen müssen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
09.07.2025 15:02 Uhr
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Emergency Care Partners: Emergency Care Partners and Lake Emergency Partners Expand Services to INSIGHT Hospital and Medical Center Coldwater

COLDWATER, MICHIGAN / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2025 / Emergency Care Partners (ECP), a leading national emergency medicine services group, announced today the addition of INSIGHT Hospital and Medical Center Coldwater, located in Coldwater, Michigan, as a new client. The hospital's emergency department will be supported through ECP's group partnership Lake Emergency Partners (LEP).

Lake Emergency Partners (LEP) Logo

Lake Emergency Partners (LEP) Logo

LEP prioritizes a patient-first approach to support its emergency departments while leveraging the Emergency Care Partners model, which combines local physician equity partnerships with a proprietary clinical analytics platform.

"We are excited to extend our partnership with ECP to provide emergency medical services to patients in the community of Coldwater, Michigan. Our focus on utilizing the resources of ECP but maintaining a local partnership is very important," said Dr. Navarrete, President of Lake Emergency Partners.

"Lake Emergency Partners brought a local solution and regional support that is necessary in the rebranding of our hospital. We know from their reputation with our other hospital that we will have strong clinical leadership and access to the best in the practice of emergency care," said Dr. Rany Aburashed, Chief Medical Officer for INSIGHT Hospitals.

ECP Chief Executive Officer Bill Yarbrough said, "We are pleased to see the continued growth of LEP as a regional physician group practice of ECP. Our focus on local practice, relationships and management, along with a strong equity partnership model, continues to resonate with physicians and hospitals looking for a better and longer-term solution to Emergency Department Management."

About Emergency Care Partners (ECP)

ECP is a leading provider of emergency department management services for hospitals across the U.S., with current operations in eight states, treating 1.5 million patient visits annually, and supported by a clinical workforce of more than 1,100 physicians and mid-level providers. ECP provides a unique group model, highlighted by equity ownership through its physician partnership. ECP enables local groups to maintain their brand, culture, and clinical practice autonomy while benefiting from the organization's significant back-office infrastructure. Follow ECP on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X.

Contact Information

Kacie Hackel
National Marketing Manager
kacie.hackel@ecp.net

.

SOURCE: Emergency Care Partners (ECP)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/emergency-care-partners-and-lake-emergency-partners-expand-services-t-1047081

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.