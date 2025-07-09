Attorney Share and Quilia Announce Integration to Streamline Referrals Through Automated Intake and Client Engagement

New Strategic Partnership Empowers Quilia's Law Firm Clients to Seamlessly Convert Qualified Leads Into Referral Opportunities - Automatically - on Attorney Share

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2025 / Attorney Share, the premier legal referral platform built for attorneys, has announced a new integration between its Direct Share API and Quilia, a leading SaaS platform built for personal injury law firms. This strategic partnership empowers Quilia's law firm clients to seamlessly convert qualified leads into referral opportunities - automatically - on Attorney Share.

Attorney Share



By leveraging the Direct Share API, Quilia can now identify when a client intake falls outside a firm's jurisdiction, specialty or capacity and immediately push those opportunities into Attorney Share's public Marketplace. From there, Attorney Share matches the referral with attorneys who meet the specific case criteria, ensuring faster client handoff, increased conversion rates, and better representation outcomes.

"This is about connecting the dots between intake, client engagement, and referral opportunity," said Robert Simon, co-founder of Attorney Share. "Quilia's technology ensures clients are guided and supported through their legal journey, and with Direct Share, they can now also be matched with the right attorneys faster than ever."

Quilia's platform is built to improve outcomes for personal injury law firms by automating client engagement, tracking treatment progress, and minimizing administrative overhead. With this new integration, Quilia adds a powerful referral automation capability - giving firms the ability to expand their networks, offload overflow cases, and support more clients with less friction.

"Our goal has always been to simplify how firms manage and serve clients," said Kenny Eliason, CEO of Quilia. "With this integration, we're removing even more friction from the intake process. When a lead isn't a fit, it's no longer a dead end - it's an opportunity. Attorney Share helps us turn those moments into wins for everyone involved."

The integration is available now to law firms using Quilia. Firms interested in activating Direct Share through Quilia can contact support@attorneyshare.com to get started.

To learn more about Attorney Share and create a free account, visit www.attorneyshare.com .

To learn more about Quilia and how to integrate, visit https://www.quilia.com/how-it-works/case-referrals/ .

SOURCE: Attorney Share

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/attorney-share-and-quilia-announce-integration-to-streamline-ref-1047106