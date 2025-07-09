Insightful Secure 37 Badges in G2's Summer 2025 Report, Cementing Its Position as the Top Workforce Intelligence Platform

Insightful's employee monitoring and remote employee time tracking software received a bevy of awards from real users in G2's latest report.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2025 / Insightful , the leading workforce intelligence platform, has been awarded 37 top badges in G2's Summer 2025 Report. The quarterly accolades underscore Insightful's top-ranked status in employee monitoring, time tracking, and time and attendance.

Key Details:

Insightful awarded 37 top badges in the employee monitoring, time tracking, and time and attendance categories.

The top ranking status of the badges were achieved in eight global markets, including the major markets of the US, UK, and Europe.

G2's reports are based on real reviews captured from active users of software products.

The Most Comprehensive Workforce Intelligence Platform

G2's Summer Report ranked Insightful.io as a Leader in Employee Monitoring and a High Performer in the Time & Attendance and Time Tracking categories. Making the achievements even more noteworthy is the fact the top badges were received in eight geographic markets, highlighting Insightful's global reach.

Insightful also received the coveted "Users Love Us" badge, which underlines the ease-of-use and flexibility of the workforce intelligence platform that the company's 5,000-plus clients love.

Enabling More Remote Work Opportunities

At a time when remote work opportunities are decreasing due to company return-to-office mandates, Insightful is leading the way in enabling more remote work by making monitoring remote employees easy.

Insightful's CEO and Founder, Ivan Petrovic, said: "These badges reinforce the mission we are on to give leaders more clarity into how work happens - especially remotely.

"We are seeing significant growth and overwhelmingly positive feedback from remote teams, in particular. Leaders are increasingly realizing remote work doesn't fail because of the employees; it fails because managers can't see how work happens.

"Insightful's remote worker monitoring software gives managers the clarity and employees the ownership to make flexible work actually work. This means leaders can confidently offer employees the remote work opportunities they crave."

About Insightful

Insightful (ex Workpuls) is a workforce intelligence platform and remote worker tracking software that drives business growth by improving productivity, efficiency and workflows. Trusted by 5,100 brands and used by more than 210,000 people.

For further details visit: www.insightful.io .

