Rivers are Life Highlights River Conservation at Wildlands 2025

BIG SKY, MT / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2025 / Rivers are Life, a global conservation movement headquartered in Michigan that invests in the protection of rivers around the world, announced today its participation at this year's Wildlands music event in Big Sky, Montana. An event that is focused on supporting outdoor conservation and bringing outdoor enthusiasts together around a common cause, Rivers are Life will assist in kicking this year's event off by hosting a river cleanup for attendees on Friday, August 1st.

In partnership with Outlaw Partners and the Wildlands event, Rivers are Life will host a river cleanup focusing on stopping trash from getting into one of Montana's most iconic waterways, the Gallatin River. Meet at the Big Sky Events Arena and join forces with other passionate organizations - American Rivers, Center for Large Landscapes, and the Gallatin River Task Force on Friday, August 1, from 10am until 1pm. This river cleanup follows the Wildlands Charity Night, which supports the incredible boots-on-the-ground initiatives being done by American Rivers and the Center for Large Landscape Conservation. Those interested in participating in Friday's cleanup can head to this link to sign up now.

"We are so excited to be part of this year's Wildlands Festival, spending time in beautiful Montana alongside like-minded brands and people who understand the importance of conserving our environment," said Katie Horning, VP of Marketing at Rivers are Life. "It's amazing to see this crowd come together through music and a shared love for the outdoors. This year marks our first-ever river cleanup at the festival, and we're especially proud to roll up our sleeves-because taking action on the ground is how real change begins. We're honored to support this cause and help raise awareness for river conservation."

"We're grateful to have partners like Rivers are Life who support through action," said Megan Paulson, Co-founder and CMO of Outlaw Partners. "Their passion for rivers and the overall ethos of Wildlands through the river cleanup event is a meaningful way that will make a direct impact here in Montana."

This year's Wildlands lineup features two nights of Dave Matthews as the headliner on Friday, August 1 and Saturday, August 2 where he will take the stage in Montana for the first time in 30 years. Wildlands celebrates the wild lands and incredible spaces that surround us through music and personal connection by directly supporting this year's event beneficiaries: American Rivers and Center for Large Landscape Conservation.

Stay up to date on the latest conservation efforts from Rivers are Life by following on Instagram and learn more about the River Action membership program by heading to RiversareLife.com.

