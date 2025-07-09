New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2025) - Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, announced its inclusion on the S&P 500 Index, effective prior to the opening of trading today. The S&P 500 is widely regarded as the best single gauge of large-cap U.S. equities, tracking the stock performance of 500 leading US companies. Datadog's addition comes as it continues to innovate across its product portfolio in AI, observability, security, log management and more.

"Joining the S&P 500 Index is a significant milestone for Datadog and is a testament to the work of our employees, collaboration with partners, and above all, our relentless focus on meeting the complex needs of our 30,000+ global customers," said Olivier Pomel, co-founder and CEO of Datadog. "That said, we're only getting started and it is still early days for cloud adoption and AI transformation. We're all hard at work to solve the hardest problems our customers face and help them succeed in this new world."

Datadog joins the S&P 500 during a period of strong financial performance. For the trailing twelve months ending March 31, 2025, Datadog reported $2.8 billion in revenue, growing 26% year-over-year.

To support its 30,500 customers worldwide as of March 31, 2025, Datadog continues to rapidly add to its product portfolio. At its annual DASH conference in June, the company unveiled more than 400 products, capabilities and features, including launches in LLM Observability, agentic AI, security, log management and the announcement of its Internal Developer Portal.

About Datadog



Datadog is the observability and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, user experience monitoring, cloud security and many other capabilities to provide unified, real-time observability and security for our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

