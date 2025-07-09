Panama City, Republic of Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2025) - Autris (OTC: AUTR) ("Autris" or "the Company"), a pioneering company dedicated to promoting freedom and self-sustainability through the acquisition, design, development, and construction of self-sustainable communities throughout Latin America and the Caribbean, announces the acquisition of Playa Pacifica, a premier beachfront property in Nicaragua.

Autris has acquired 100% of Lion Shark Limited, the landholder of Playa Pacifica Beach Resort in a multimillion-dollar deal comprised of cash, promissory notes and the issuance of five million restricted shares held in the Autris treasury at a price of 20 cents per share. The shares were previously bought from a group of Legacy Shareholders such that there is no dilution to existing shareholders. The strategic acquisition of this property is a significant addition to our balance sheet as well as another flagship community for the Company.

Autris is beginning the transformation of Playa Pacifica into a Veritas Village - elevating an Autris previously designed resort into a thriving, freedom and sustainability focused community, grounded in the Company's F.I.R.S.T. principles: Freedom, Independence, Resilience, Sustainability, and Transparency. Nestled along a pristine stretch of Nicaraguan coastline, an area ideal for swimming, surfing, and embracing coastal living, Veritas Village - Playa Pacifica offers luxury off-grid and hybrid beachfront homes and nearby community orchards, gardens and livestock for self-sustainability. Residents will enjoy amenities including pools, a golf course, tennis courts, on-site dining, hiking trails, landscaped green spaces and much more, all curated to foster self-reliance, sustainability, and a freedom-oriented way of life.

Located less than an hour from Nicaragua's international airport, Veritas Village - Playa Pacifica is the closest beachfront community to the capital and one of the most beautiful yet undiscovered coastal regions in Central America. Nicaragua's freedom-oriented stance during the COVID-19 pandemic-choosing not to enforce mask or vaccine mandates and not to shut down its economy in anyway-has made it a compelling location for Autris' Plan-B focused clients.

Mr. Patrick Hiebert, CEO of Autris, commented, "We at Autris are very excited to acquire this amazing property and create yet another Veritas Village freedom-oriented community for our valued residents and neighbors. Nicaragua, contrary to what some may think, proved it is a defender of freedom during COVID by not enforcing mask or vaccine mandates and keeping its economy open. People could live a normal life here, and that made us big fans of the country, and I've personally been invested in Nicaragua for over 20 years."

Mr. Hiebert continued, "We originally created the Milagro Verde luxury off-grid community in 2009, and it sold out quickly. Having the opportunity now to expand Veritas Villages into Nicaragua is something we have hoped to do for quite some time. Now that we are finally making it a reality, I expect it will be a very popular Plan-B for many people."

Ten homes are already completed and either lived in, in Autris' rental management program, or under construction at Veritas Village Playa Pacifica. The master plan includes a total of 43 low-density homesites and a future condominium building-all designed to meet the Veritas Village standard.

Further information about Autris can be found on the Company's website at www.autrisgroup.com and on the OTC Markets landing page for Autris at AUTR - Autris | Company Profile | OTC Markets.

About Autris:

Autris is a forward-thinking company committed to promoting freedom and sustainability. Through strategic acquisitions and innovative initiatives, Autris aims to create communities that embody the principles of freedom, independence, resilience, sustainability, and transparency.

