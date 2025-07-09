SeeTrue Rolls Out Next-Generation AI X-ray Screening Platform, Advancing Security Screening to the Next Level

A significant leap forward for security stakeholders, with enhancements shaped by years of field experience.

NEW YORK, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SeeTrue, a global leader in AI-powered threat detection for security screening, has announced the rollout of the next-generation version of its flagship product, SeeTrue for X-ray. The next-generation product features an application suite built around SeeTrue's proprietary core AI engine, delivering faster, smarter, and more adaptable security operations.

As the first in the market to implement AI in live security screening operations, SeeTrue has processed over 50 million scans globally, demonstrating unmatched reliability and field-proven performance in real-world conditions. This next-generation platform builds on that operational experience, enabling customers to meet evolving operational demands and regulatory standards with confidence.

"SeeTrue's mission has always been to enable our customers to operate at the highest security standards while optimizing efficiency," said Assaf Frenkel, Co-founder & CEO of SeeTrue. "This next-generation platform release reflects our commitment to continuous improvement, drawing from the invaluable insights of our customers and our extensive experience in live security operations."

The enhanced platform, built around SeeTrue's advanced AI engine, delivers faster, smarter, and more adaptable security operations while supporting advanced concepts of operation (ConOps) and seamless integration across diverse environments, including aviation, customs, and critical infrastructure.

Additionally, this next-generation platform lays the foundation for SeeTrue's growing solution application suite, further expanding capabilities for security stakeholders seeking to modernize and future-proof their operations.

A Smarter and Intuitive Operator Experience

The latest enhancements to SeeTrue for X-ray highlight the product's core benefits:

Real-time, high-accuracy detection of prohibited items, explosives, and contraband.

Extremely low false alarm rates for faster passenger flow.

Seamless connectivity with all common scanners.

Already operational across more than 150 X-ray lanes worldwide and evaluated by the National Safe Skies Alliance in the U.S., SeeTrue's solution continues to empower security stakeholders with certified, field-proven AI that enhances throughput and detection without disrupting existing workflows.

About SeeTrue

SeeTrue is an Artificial Intelligence (AI) software company and a global leader in prohibited items and threat detection technology, delivering a secure, fast, and efficient security screening process. SeeTrue's AI solutions integrate seamlessly with X-ray and CT scanners at airports, seaports, urban security checkpoints, customs, and shipment facilities worldwide, making security and travel fast and secure while improving operational efficiency. SeeTrue operates from New York, Tel Aviv, London, and Amsterdam. For more information, visit our website at www.seetrue.ai.

