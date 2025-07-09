CoreView today announced the release of its new research report, "The State of Microsoft 365 Security 2025 Survey," which reveals alarming insights about the challenges of managing Microsoft 365 environments. Conducted globally, the report includes insights from IT and security professionals across the US, Canada, UK, Australia, France, and Germany, highlighting crucial statistics that underscore the urgent need for enhanced security measures:

49% of IT leaders mistakenly believe that Microsoft backs up their configurations automatically, leaving them vulnerable in the event of a disaster.

51% of respondents have over 250 over privileged Entra applications with read-write permissions, posing significant security risks.

68% of organizations face cyberattacks daily, highlighting the critical need for robust security protocols.

Despite the fact that 99.9% of account compromises occur in accounts lacking Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), only 41% of organizations have implemented MFA effectively.

"In a landscape where 49% of IT leaders mistakenly believe their configurations are backed up by Microsoft, and 68% of organizations are facing constant cyber threats, it's crucial for businesses to reevaluate their security strategies," says Simon Azzopardi, an expert in cloud security. "This report serves as a wake-up call, urging organizations to invest in comprehensive security tools and practices."

The report outlines six major pain points that organizations face when securing their Microsoft 365 systems, offering insights into areas such as tenant management, excessive application privileges, and the misconceptions surrounding data backup processes.

Key Findings:

Tenant Dilemma: Most organizations operate multiple tenants due to complexities related to data security and operational efficiency.

Privilege Risks: As the number of applications continues to grow, the associated security risks escalate, requiring tighter governance over permissions.

Backup Misconceptions: Many organizations are underprepared, assuming backup solutions are in place when, in reality, they are vulnerable to data loss during an incident.

Configuration Tampering: The necessity of detecting configuration changes is emphasized, as many organizations remain unaware of ongoing tampering risks.

Availability of the Report

The "State of Microsoft 365 Security 2025 Survey" is now available for download from CoreView's website. It is an essential resource for IT leaders and decision-makers tasked with safeguarding their organizations in a rapidly evolving threat landscape.

CoreView empowers organizations to secure, manage, and optimize complex Microsoft 365 environments, including some of the world's largest tenants. The platform provides enterprise-grade cyber resilience tailored for diverse needs, whether managing multiple tenants or consolidating into a single environment. CoreView simplifies administration, strengthens security, and identifies opportunities to reduce costs across your Microsoft 365 landscape.

