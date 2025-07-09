As Official Partner of the Ferrari Hypercar team, ServiceNow's AI Platform powers Ferrari's global operations, supporting real-time race operations and connecting employees, dealers, suppliers, and platforms

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI platform for business transformation, today announced a strategic partnership with Ferrari to boost Hypercar performance and real-time race operations following the World Endurance Championship where Ferrari was the winning team. As the Official Partner of the Ferrari Hypercar team, ServiceNow's AI Platform powers Ferrari's global operations, supporting real-time race operations and connecting employees, dealers, suppliers, and platforms for one of the world's most iconic performance brands.

"Ferrari embodies precision, speed, and performance principles that are key to our partnerships here at ServiceNow," said Fabio Spoletini, GVP, Southern Europe, Middle East Africa, at ServiceNow. "We're proud to support their digital transformation, helping them innovate where it counts on the track, in the factory, and across the business. When milliseconds matter and excellence is the standard, ServiceNow helps Ferrari stay ahead."

"Ferrari's commitment to performance and innovation aligns with ServiceNow's mission to make the world work better," said Antonio Torretta, Head of IT Strategy and Governance, Ferrari. "Whether helping race engineers optimize vehicle performance or enabling business leaders to manage complexity, ServiceNow is built for high-stakes environments where speed, clarity, and action matter most. This partnership shows how the right platform can turn pressure into progress-and performance into transformation."

Purpose-built for endurance racing standards

The FIA World Endurance Championships (WEC) are some of the most prestigious races in the world. Cars participating in these races must meet specific safety and technical specifications as well as showcasing exceptional team organization required for endurance racing.

The Ferrari Hypercar team uses a custom application built on ServiceNow to meet high standards, enhance collaboration, and establish a single, trusted source of information for all stakeholders. Developed in late 2024, the solution enables Ferrari to track and report car issues, communicate updates on new car components under testing, gather implementation feedback, and ensure traceability throughout the validation process.

One platform supporting every corner of the business

Ferrari's transformation extends beyond the racetrack. The One Digital Portal, also built on ServiceNow, connects more than 25,000 employees, dealers, suppliers, and contractors. It serves as a central hub for managing service requests, enabling faster response times, improved collaboration, and a consistent user experience across Ferrari's Racing, Sports Car, and Lifestyle divisions.

Core functions such as IT operations, governance and compliance, and customer service are unified on the platform. Ferrari's global dealer network, which includes 180 locations in more than 60 countries, benefits from streamlined case management and greater operational transparency.

Ferrari and ServiceNow first began working together in 2019 to increase visibility into team operations. Since then, the partnership has grown to support enterprise-wide modernization, with new opportunities on the horizon.

