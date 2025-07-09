Orange Business continues to pursue its digital transformation to deliver simpler, more flexible, and AI-native experiences, centered around trust. Supported by world-class technology partners, this transformation reinforces Orange Business' commitment to operational excellence, innovation, and long-term customer value.

Orange Business is accelerating its digital transformation, redefining simplicity, innovation and customer centricity in an increasingly fast-moving, complex, and technology-driven world. With an unwavering focus on flexibility, simplicity, and proactive services, Orange Business is redesigning its product portfolio, customer journeys, and internal platforms. Central to this strategy is a greenfield IT ecosystem delivering fully digital-native and AI-powered experiences. The objective is to offer seamless, flexible, and trusted solutions that can be consumed on demand, while accelerating innovation and drastically reducing time-to-market.

This large-scale transformation is supported by a powerful ecosystem of leading technology partners. Orange Business selected the following companies to play a key role in building a secure, modular, and future-proof digital ecosystem:

To accelerate and simplify project and service management across the organization, Orange Business has partnered with ServiceNow , the AI platform for business transformation.

, the AI platform for business transformation. To ensure advanced observability and data-driven monitoring, Splunk , a Cisco company, provides cutting-edge solutions to support real-time performance insights.

provides cutting-edge solutions to support real-time performance insights. For intelligent automation across multiple network vendors and domains, Orange Business will rely on Blue Planet , a division of Ciena, providing service order management, orchestration, and AI-powered service assurance processes.

providing service order management, orchestration, and AI-powered service assurance processes. To simplify the quote-to-cash process, CSG's catalog-driven CPQ solution, CSG Quote Order, enables faster, error-free product configuration and order fulfillment.

As the transformation continues, additional technology partners are expected to bring further benefits.

Hriday Ravindranath, Chief Technology Information Officer, Orange Business emphasizes: "Our transformation is not just about technology: it's about how we create radically better experiences for our customers. By partnering with industry leaders, we are building a next-generation, fully digital, and AI-native Orange Business. This is a holistic transformation across the entire business focused on delivering simplicity, flexibility, and trusted solutions that truly make a difference."

"Orange Business' ongoing transformation highlights a strategic shift toward a platform-driven, innovative approach that aligns well with enterprise customer expectations. The significant investments in digital integration, automation, and AI-enabled solutions demonstrate a clear focus on delivering an excellent customer experience with streamlined offerings and enhanced agility. In addition, their focus on digital trust and data sovereignty adds a strategic advantage and positions them as a trusted partner for Orange global customers," said John Marcus, Senior Principal Analyst, GlobalData.

About Orange Business

Orange Business, the enterprise division of the Orange Group, is a leading network and digital solutions integrator, supporting clients in creating positive impact and digital business models. Its expertise in next-generation connectivity, cloud, and cybersecurity, combined with its platforms and partners, forms the foundation for companies worldwide. With 30,000 employees across 65 countries, Orange Business helps transform its clients by providing secure end-to-end digital infrastructure, placing the experience of employees, customers, and operations at the core of its strategy. Over 30,000 B2B clients worldwide trust Orange Business.

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators, with a revenue of €40.3 billion in 2024 and 291 million customers worldwide as of December 31, 2024. In February 2023, the Group introduced its strategic plan "Lead the Future," based on a new economic model guided by responsibility and efficiency. This plan relies on network excellence to strengthen Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (ORA).

For more information: http://www.orange-business.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X: @orangebusiness

Orange and all other Orange product or service names mentioned in this document are registered trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

