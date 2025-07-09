Advanced Mobile Wound Care: Locally Owned, Physician-Led: A New Standard in Mobile Wound Care for South Carolina

Skip the Clinic - New Mobile Wound Care Service Offers Cutting-Edge Treatment at Home

GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2025 / Patients across Upstate and Midlands of South Carolina now have access to expert mobile wound care provided by a locally owned and operated medical team. Unlike national wound care services, Advanced Mobile Wound Care is a dedicated, community-focused provider, ensuring personalized treatment and continuity of care from trusted, local professionals.

Leading the team is Dr. Eric Gruenberger, a highly skilled physician with extensive experience in wound care, vascular surgery, and orthopedic medicine. His expertise allows Advanced Mobile Wound Care to offer cutting-edge treatments such as biological dressings, negative pressure wound therapy (Wound VAC), UltraMist debridement, and mobile vascular screenings-all delivered in the comfort of the patient's home or care facility.

"Healing should not be limited by transportation challenges or lack of access to specialized care," said Dr. Gruenberger. "Our mission is to bring high-quality, physician-led wound care directly to the people who need it most, ensuring they receive timely, expert treatment without unnecessary delays."

The Benefits of Local, Physician-Led Wound Care

Advanced Mobile Wound Care serves skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities, home health patients, and direct-to-home patients across the region. Unlike many nationwide providers, this locally owned service offers:

Continuity of Care: The same dedicated provider follows the patient's healing journey from start to finish.

Personalized, Hands-On Treatment: Every patient receives a customized care plan tailored to their unique needs.

Direct Physician Oversight: A doctor-led team ensures the highest level of medical expertise and advanced treatments.

Access to Advanced Wound Therapies: Innovative treatments, including UltaMist® pain-free debridement, skin substitutes, and vascular assessments , are available in-home.

Real-Time Imaging for Improved Outcomes: Using the MIMOSA Diagnostics platform, providers can assess wound health with advanced thermal and optical imaging, improving accuracy in treatment and documentation.

Seamless Insurance Coverage & Supply Procurement: Helping patients access insurance-covered wound care supplies, saving them money on essential medical needs.

Expanding Access to Wound Care Across the Upstate & Midlands

With a growing demand for in-home and facility-based wound care, Advanced Mobile Wound Care is proud to offer services across Greenville, Spartanburg, Anderson, Lexington, Richland, and surrounding counties. Patients who struggle with chronic wounds, diabetic ulcers, pressure sores, surgical wounds, or vascular-related wounds can now receive expert treatment without the need to travel.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, contact Advanced Mobile Wound Care today at 864-519-0121 or visit advancedmobilewoundcaresc.com.

About Advanced Mobile Wound Care

Advanced Mobile Wound Care is a physician-led mobile clinic providing expert wound care services throughout Upstate and Midlands South Carolina. With a focus on advanced therapies, seamless patient care, and community-first healthcare solutions, our mission is to bring high-quality, specialized wound treatment directly to patients in need.

Media Contact: Xavier Pearson

Phone: 864-519-0121

Email: hello@woundcenteronwheels.com

Website: advancedmobilewoundcaresc.com

