ACCESS Newswire
09.07.2025 15:26 Uhr
Black Book Research: Black Book Flash Poll: Healthcare Human Resources Leaders Navigate Workforce Challenges Amid Changing ICE Policies

Black Book Flash Poll Reveals Serious Concerns About Workforce Instability and Care Disruptions Across Hospitals, Nursing Homes, and Long-Term Care Facilities

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2025 / U.S. healthcare organizations are proactively addressing workforce stability and patient care quality amid recent changes in federal immigration enforcement protocols, according to a new flash survey from Black Book Research. The survey of 100 healthcare Human Resources (HR) leaders reveals that evolving Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) guidelines are prompting many hospitals, nursing homes, and long-term care facilities to adjust staffing practices and enhance support for employees.

In January 2025, updates to federal policy changed previous practices around immigration enforcement in healthcare settings. As a result, HR leaders across the country are reporting heightened organizational focus on continuity planning and employee support to maintain operational excellence and uphold high standards of patient care.

Survey Highlights: Healthcare HR Responds to Changing Policy Landscape

93% of surveyed HR leaders report increased attention to staffing continuity and preparedness in response to recent policy changes.

87% note a rise in employee anxiety and the need for enhanced internal communication and support resources.

72% anticipate staffing challenges that may require adjustments in hiring strategies or scheduling, particularly in regions with high concentrations of healthcare professionals from diverse backgrounds.

91% indicate greater reliance on flexible staffing solutions, including overtime and cross-training, to maintain uninterrupted patient care.

84% of HR leaders in long-term care settings are monitoring care quality metrics closely, with many introducing new initiatives to ensure standards remain high.

Healthcare facilities in states with large and diverse healthcare workforces-including California, Texas, Florida, New York, Illinois, New Jersey, Arizona, Nevada, Massachusetts, Georgia, and North Carolina-are among those most actively implementing new HR strategies.

Proactive Measures and Industry Response

HR leaders surveyed by Black Book report a range of actions underway to support their teams and minimize disruption:

19% are consulting with legal and immigration advisors to stay informed on compliance and workforce policies.

11% have introduced revised communication protocols to keep staff updated on organizational resources and regulatory changes.

18% have expanded employee assistance and mental health programs to address stress and support staff well-being.

Despite ongoing efforts, the survey indicates that healthcare HR teams continue to seek solutions to bridge remaining preparedness gaps, with an emphasis on safeguarding the workforce and sustaining patient care.

About the Survey

The July 2025 Black Book flash poll surveyed 100 HR leaders, including Chief HR Officers, HR Directors, and talent acquisition executives from hospitals (58%) and post-acute/long-term care facilities (42%) in 31 states. Respondents oversee a broad spectrum of healthcare staffing and employee well-being programs.

About Black Book Research

Black Book Market Research LLC is a leading independent provider of unbiased, data-driven insights for the healthcare industry. Black Book's secure online and mobile survey platforms deliver timely, actionable intelligence to help organizations address emerging challenges. For more information, visit blackbookmarketresearch.com.

Contact Information

Press Office
research@blackbookmarketresearch.com
8008637590

SOURCE: Black Book Research



