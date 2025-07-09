Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
09.07.2025 15:26 Uhr
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Sandline Global Expands International Presence with New London Office

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2025 / Sandline Global, a leading provider of legal technology, eDiscovery, and litigation support services, is proud to announce the opening of its new office in London. This milestone marks a strategic expansion of Sandline's international footprint and reinforces the company's commitment to serving clients across the UK and broader EMEA region.

Sandline Global Logo

Sandline Global Logo
Sandline Global Logo

The decision to establish a permanent presence in London was driven by significant and sustained demand for Sandline's services in the region. With a growing number of cross-border matters and increasing interest in Sandline's capabilities-including digital forensics, eDiscovery services, and managed review-the new location will enable the company to deliver tailored, more localized support to clients with complex legal and regulatory needs.

"Our expansion into London reflects both the strength of our partnerships in the UK and our long-term vision for international growth," said Jon Canty, CEO. "We're investing in people, technology, and infrastructure to ensure our clients have access to world-class support-wherever their matters take them."

The London office is already supporting active client projects across industries. It will serve as a regional hub for project management, digital forensics, and advisory services.

This expansion follows Sandline's recent enhancements in homegrown modern data solutions, cloud-based discovery solutions and generative AI-assisted workflows, further solidifying its role as a trusted global partner in the legal technology space.

For more information about Sandline Global's services and global capabilities, please visit www.sandlineglobal.com.

About Sandline

Sandline Global is a premier agile advisory firm helping global legal teams escape the ups and downs of the eDiscovery quality rollercoaster. Sandline specializes in delivering innovative digital evidence solutions supported by a team of agile, proactive, and tenacious problem solvers. With a global network of offices and data centers in the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Asia Pacific Regions, Sandline utilizes leading technology, custom workflows, and deep industry experience to support complex investigations and litigation matters. In addition to providing forensics, eDiscovery, and document review services, Sandline designs and supports iManage deployments for law firms and legal departments.

Contact Information

Cara Lemire
Chief Revenue Officer
clemire@sandlineglobal.com

.

SOURCE: Sandline Global



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/sandline-global-expands-international-presence-with-new-london-of-1047059

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
