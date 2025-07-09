Three launch events in Wrexham (Eagles Meadow), New York (Pelé Soccer) and Melbourne (Ultra Football) highlight the global impact of the partnership

Following the recent announcement of a multi-year extension to their partnership, Wrexham AFC and Macron have officially unveiled the eagerly anticipated 2025/26 Home Kit. The new Game Set will accompany the Welsh Club as they embark on their Championship campaign following a remarkable third consecutive promotion.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250709312379/en/

The international impact of this launch will be marked by a series of special events held across the globe at the new Wrexham AFC Club Shop in Eagles Meadow, Wrexham, at Pelé Soccer in New York and at Ultra Football in Melbourne. Wrexham AFC and Meta Quest will preview the Club's 2025/26 home kit on 9 July in New York City, with an immersive mixed reality experience celebrating Wrexham's return to the Championship.

The 2025/26 Wrexham AFC Home Kit pays tribute to the Club's proud heritage, drawing inspiration from the design worn by the Red Dragons between 1981 and 1983. The shirt, in Wrexham's iconic red, features a refined tone-on-tone pinstripe effect created through a jacquard fabric, lending it a tailored appearance. White and red details accent the polo-style collar and sleeve cuffs, offering a crisp, contemporary finish featuring Club partners United Airlines, HP and Meta Quest prominently.

The Wrexham AFC crest takes pride of place in the centre with the Macron Hero logo embroidered in white on the right chest, while inside the collar the label bares the words "WREXHAM IS THE NAME", alongside the Macron logo and the wording Designed in Bologna, affirming that every garment is conceived, designed and developed at the Macron Campus in Italy.

In a tribute to the region's mining history, the lower left hem features a subtle tonal print of the Gresford Colliery Memorial, accompanied by the number 266 in remembrance of the miners who lost their lives in the 1934 disaster. Further inside the hem, a bespoke internal tape in red reads "HISTORY ONLY TELLS A STORY" referencing a lyric from the Club's anthem, interspersed with illustrations of the iconic Welsh dragon.

The Home Kit offers a double choice of shorts: white with red drawstrings or red with white drawstrings. The red socks feature a white turnover with two fine horizontal red stripes, and a white band around the ankle with a red Macron Hero logo.

As with all Macron technical apparel, Wrexham's new Home Kit is crafted using Eco Fabric a material composed entirely of recycled plastic. The primary fabric, Eco Lanman, is complemented by an Eco Micromesh back panel and Eco Mesh inserts, ensuring breathability and optimal performance on the pitch.

You can preview the new kit on Wrexham AFC https://www.instagram.com/wrexham_afc and Macron https://www.instagram.com/macron social channels.

The new Wrexham AFC Home Kit will be available for purchase at Wrexham AFC Club Shops and online starting from 10 July in the evening at wrexhamafc.co.uk (for UK customers) and wrexhamafcstore.com (for customers from the rest of the world).

About Wrexham AFC

Wrexham Association Football Club is based in Wrexham, North Wales, and after an historic, record-breaking three consecutive promotions will next season compete in the EFL Championship, the second tier of the English football league pyramid. Formed in 1864, they are the oldest Club in Wales and the third oldest professional team in the world. Wrexham have won the Welsh Cup a record 23 times and beaten some of the biggest clubs in the game in the English FA Cup and UEFA European Cup Winners Cup. The SToK Cae Ras, home to Wrexham AFC, is the world's oldest international stadium that continues to host international games.

Wrexham AFC is owned by Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds. The goal of the new owners is to grow the team and establish Wrexham AFC as a Premier League club in front of increased attendances, and in an improved stadium, while making a positive difference to the wider community in Wrexham. This goal is being pursued through four guiding principles: i) to protect the heritage of Wrexham AFC; ii) to reinforce the values of the community; iii) to use Rob and Ryan's resources to grow the exposure of the Club at home and abroad; and iv) to create a winning culture. For more information, please visit wrexhamafc.co.uk.

ABOUT MACRON

Macron is an iconic Italian brand in high-performance sportswear and a key player in an extraordinary growth journey over the past 20 years. Its success is rooted in an unwavering passion for innovative design, superior quality, and cutting-edge technology. With a deep understanding of the needs of teams, athletes, and sports enthusiasts, Macron creates products that inspire people to give their best, foster team spirit, and help everyone become the best version of themselves.

The name Macron originates from the Greek prefix "µa???" (makro), meaning "great." Therefore, ambition and the commitment to growth are embedded in the brand's identity. The company's logo, the Macron Hero, symbolizes an athlete celebrating the achievement of their goal and embodies the brand's philosophy: BecomeYourOwnHero. This tagline emphasizes that everyone should always strive to become their best self.

Macron operates through three main business lines:

Technical Sponsorships: strategic partnerships with sports teams, federations, and organizations. Macron provides high-performance sportswear, equipment, and apparel tailored to each partner's specific needs, prominently featuring the Macron brand. This business stream not only increases brand visibility but also strengthens Macron's position as a leading innovator in sportswear.

Teamwear: high-quality, customizable collections of sports apparel and equipment designed for teams at every level-from professional to amateur-and across a wide range of sports. The Teamwear collections offer complete solutions for match days, training sessions, and leisure time. These products are distributed globally through a dedicated network of over 170 Macron Sports Hubs and selected multi-brand stores.

Individual: this business line includes the Padel and Activewear collections, as well as the new Clubhouse collection. Clubhouse represents the perfect fusion of sports and lifestyle, combining the excellence of high-performance technical fabrics with the allure of fashion and iconic Italian style.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250709312379/en/

Contacts:

Wrexham AFC

media@wrexhamafc.co.uk