Partners Group, one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, has expanded its presence in the Americas with the opening of an office in Miami, Florida. The Miami office will serve as a hub for Partners Group's business development activities in Florida, as well as offering a gateway to build on its existing presence in Latin America. The Miami office is Partners Group's sixth office in the Americas and brings the firm's total number of offices worldwide to 23.
The new Miami office will be shared with Empira Group, a premier real estate investment platform and vertically integrated manager focused on the residential sector, which Partners Group acquired in early 2025. Jose Mahomar, Managing Director and Global Head of Consultant Relations, will head the office for Partners Group, while Rafael Aregger, Head of US Investments, will lead it for Empira Group.
Jose Mahomar states: "The expansion of our presence in the US is due to solid growth across our investment and client activities, in particular the strong growth of our Private Wealth business. In today's market, being close to our clients is more important than ever. Our Miami office will enable us to better serve our business partners in the Southeast US while supporting growth in Latin America."
Partners Group has built a significant presence in North America, since opening the doors of its New York office in 2000. In 2019, the firm opened a purpose-built campus in Denver, Colorado, which serves as its North American headquarters. Today, Partners Group has offices in Denver, Houston, Miami, New York, and Toronto, and employs more than 400 individuals across its North American locations. The firm also has an office in São Paulo, Brazil.
On the investment side, North America is a key region for Partners Group and continues to offer a large opportunity set. The firm has invested over USD 100 billion in North America across asset classes to-date, making it one of the largest non-US headquartered private markets managers to be active in the region. Current North American portfolio companies include EdgeCore, a leading developer, owner, and operator of scalable hyperscale data centers; Gateway Fleets, a provider of electrification solutions for logistics fleet operators; PCI Pharmaceuticals, a global provider of outsourced pharmaceutical supply chain solutions; and SureWerx, a leading supplier of personal protective equipment, safety gear, and tool solutions across North America. As of 31 December 2024, Partners Group's total investment exposure in the region stands at approximately 45% of AuM.[1]
[1] As of 2024. % North American NAV as proxy for investment exposure.
