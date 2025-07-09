A record 45 TWh of solar power was generated across the European Union in June, which helped stabilize electricity supply during the recent heatwave, according to think tank Ember. Record volumes of solar helped to keep Europe's electricity grids stable through a heatwave in late June and early July, according to a new report by London-based energy think tank Ember. Ember's latest report, "Heat and power: Impacts of the 2025 heatwave in Europe," said the heatwave that culminated between June 28 and July 2 increased daily power demand by up to 14% as the use of air conditioners soared. This surge ...

