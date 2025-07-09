Spyros Kairis joins Ameresco to spearhead regional operations and accelerate clean energy initiatives across South, East, and Central Europe.

Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading energy solutions provider dedicated to helping customers navigate the energy transition, today announced the appointment of Spyros Kairis as General Manager for South, East, and Central Europe. Based in Athens, Greece, Spyros will be responsible for overseeing operations, driving business growth, and managing key projects across the region.

This strategic appointment underscores Ameresco's commitment to expanding its footprint in Europe and delivering innovative, sustainable energy solutions to a growing customer base. Spyros brings over two decades of leadership experience in the energy and technology sectors, having held senior roles at Artemis ITS SA, FieldCore (a GE company), and General Electric. His expertise spans P&L management, operational excellence, digital transformation, and strategic growth initiatives across multinational environments.

With a strong foundation of successful clean energy projects and trusted partnerships across Europe, Ameresco is well-positioned to accelerate its regional momentum. The addition of Spyros Kairis to the team enhances the ability to scale operations, deepens local engagement, and executes on strategic priorities-further advancing the commitment to support Europe's ambitious climate and energy transition goals.

"Spyros is a proven leader with a deep understanding of the European energy landscape and a strong track record of driving operational performance," said George Sakellaris, President and CEO of Ameresco. "His appointment marks a pivotal step in our European growth strategy, and we are confident that his leadership will accelerate our mission to deliver clean energy solutions that make a meaningful impact."

Spyros holds an MSc in Digital Communications and Signal Processing from Imperial College London, an MEng in Electrical and Computer Engineering from the National Technical University of Athens, and a BSc in Economics from the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens. He is also a certified Program Management Professional (PgMP)® and has completed extensive executive training in leadership, digital transformation, and change management.

"I am honored to join Ameresco at such an exciting time in its European journey," said Spyros Kairis. "I look forward to working with our talented teams and partners to drive innovation, operational excellence, and sustainable growth across the region."

Spyros Kairis' leadership ignites a new era of growth for Ameresco in Europe, accelerating the path to a cleaner, smarter energy future.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE: AMRC) is a leading energy solutions provider dedicated to helping customers reduce costs, enhance resilience, and decarbonize to net zero in the global energy transition. Our comprehensive portfolio includes implementing smart energy efficiency solutions, upgrading aging infrastructure, and developing, constructing, and operating distributed energy resources. As a trusted full-service partner, Ameresco shows the way by reducing energy use and delivering diversified generation solutions to Federal, state and local governments, utilities, educational and healthcare institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,500 employees providing local expertise in North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

