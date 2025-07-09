Andersen Consulting enhances its consulting capabilities through a collaboration with 10Guards, a service-oriented company based in Ukraine that specializes in providing a wide range of professional services without offering any products (software or hardware).

Founded in 2017, 10Guards provides tailored cybersecurity services including compliance audits, gap assessments, and strategic advisory to strengthen security posture. They also provide outsourced cybersecurity support through virtual CISOs and full virtual teams; optimization of Security Operations Centers for more effective threat detection and response; and ethical hacking services such as penetration testing, social engineering simulations, and application security assessments across web, mobile, and cloud environments.

"In today's digital environment, cyber resilience isn't optional-it's foundational," said Vitaliy Yakushev, CEO of 10Guards. "Our goal is to equip organizations with clear, actionable insights that not only shield them from evolving threats but also empower them to grow securely. Collaborating with Andersen Consulting enables us to bring our expertise to a broader global audience, driving more impactful outcomes in cybersecurity."

"10Guards adds another layer of expertise to our cybersecurity capabilities, particularly in offensive security and post-incident response," said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. "Their hands-on approach and proven track record in navigating complex cyber risks further enhances our ability to protect clients' digital ecosystems and ensure business continuity. With their addition, we are better positioned to seamlessly deliver resilient, future-ready security strategies across industries."

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 20,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 500 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250709876804/en/

Contacts:

mediainquiries@Andersen.com