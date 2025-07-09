Shenzhen, China--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2025) - On July 9, 2025, innovative materials technology brand PITAKA officially launched its next-generation flagship product - the Aramid Fiber Ultra-Slim Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 and Flip7.Available on the PITAKA website for $59.99 in Black/Grey, Sunset and Moonrise.

This new series features PITAKA's proprietary Fusion Weaving technology, seamlessly blending aerospace-grade materials with artistic design. The result is a case that offers exceptional protection and distinctive aesthetics, all within an ultra-slim and lightweight profile.

Pushing the Limits of Craftsmanship - Redefining Aramid Fiber

Crafted from aerospace-grade aramid fiber, this series of protective cases undergoes advanced processing in PITAKA's labs to preserve the material's inherent strength and abrasion resistance. Through the exclusive Amber Magnet Film technology, the cases are fully compatible with the MagSafe system, delivering a secure magnetic connection without adding bulk.

Balanced Design and Functionality - Tailored for Everyday Use

Fusion Weaving Technology: First introduced by PITAKA in 2021, this proprietary technique breaks through the limitations of traditional aramid fiber weaving in both color and structure, bringing unprecedented visual expression to protective cases.

Aerospace-Grade Aramid Fiber: Lightweight, durable, and resistant to discoloration - combining sleek aesthetics with superior strength.

Ultra-Slim and Lightweight: Weighing as little as 18.49g and as thin as 0.92mm, the case preserves the original sleek feel of the device.

MagSafe Compatible: Integrated with PITAKA's self-developed Amber Magnet Film technology, enabling strong magnetic performance without compromising slimness.

Skin-Friendly Texture, Comfortable Grip: The surface texture is carefully designed to enhance both tactile comfort and visual appeal, reducing the risk of slipping even with prolonged use.

Scratch-Resistant Raised Design: Slightly elevated edges around the camera and screen help prevent scratches from everyday wear.

The all-new Aramid Fiber Ultra-Slim Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 and Flip7 will be officially available on PITAKA's global website starting July 9, 2025, in three color options: Black/Grey , Sunset and Moonrise, priced at $59.99.

About PITAKA

PITAKA, a lifestyle brand focusing on material innovation and humanistic spirits, links cutting-edge materials and manufacturing techniques to daily supplies, and thus the world of fashion, design, culture, and creativity.In the ancient Sanskrit language, PITAKA referred to the basket, implying diversification, inclusiveness, wisdom, and delivery. Our goal is to build daily equipment rich in wisdom, embrace diverse modern lifestyles, and light up inspiration for simple life by delivering fluid, interesting, and sustainable aesthetics of life to modern people who advocate minimalism and spiritual pursuit.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/258254

SOURCE: 41Caijing