North Bergen, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2025) - Apollo Biowellness, Inc. (OTC Pink: KOAN) (the "Company"), as previously announced, the Company has officially entered into an exclusive distribution and marketing agreement for North America, only, with Revive Regenerative, Inc., for its Evo Bio Brand for Med Spas, Injectors, Plastic Surgeon, etc. In addition, the Company is in discussions with various other laser and device manufacturers in Europe, Asia and the Middle East for additional distribution of your biologic products in those various regions.

The Company has plans to launch a consumer shelf stabilized biologic cosmetic brand before the end of the third quarter of 2025. It will be a shelf stabilized biologics cosmetic where no refrigeration is needed as our current Evo Bio Product requires, where we will be selling the product into retail or direct to consumer and e-commerce platforms, including TV shopping directly to consumers.

Lastly, the Company is in discussions with a substantial Israeli based biologic bio-tech manufacturer, to create the first placental based biologic focused on pets, dealing with various health issues surrounding dogs and cats, focused on joint issues arthritic issues and post-surgery issues. This new product will be launched into production and sales in the first quarter of 2026.

This new model and structure for the Company refocusing on R&D, production and manufacturing and wholesale distribution, will allow us to focus our attention on the creation of and development of the products, manufacturing of the products, maintaining IP and SOP's, by allowing sales and marketing to be handled by large companies with significant distribution capabilities.

The Company's currently operating division, Evo Bio, is currently operating at a $2.2M run rate for the year, and with the new model of distribution and the expansion of new markets we are expecting significant growth to our top line and bottom-line, starting with the remainder of 2025, but expecting significant growth in 2026.

James W. Zimbler, President stated, "In furthering the new business model of the Company, of becoming an R&D, manufacturing production biologics company, selling through larger distribution channels allows us to focus on our core competency of development and procurement and brands, rather than focusing on managing the sales process, and allows us a larger expansion and scale"

About Apollo Biowellness, Inc.

Apollo Biowellness, Inc., and its subsidiary, Evolutionary Biologics, Inc., is engaged in the discovery, development and marketing of products designed to better mankind. We believe we are positioning our company as a leader in the field of Regenerative Medicine as defined by the National Institute of Health using biologic based products. Intended products are to be marketed under third-party label exemptions. We are focusing our current efforts on marketing licensed patent-pending natural stem cell mobilizing agents capable of enhancing each individual's ability to mobilize their own adult stem cells from their bone marrow. Also, we are licensed under a patent-pending application to market a dual acting all-natural diet aid designed to help control hunger through normal body signals to the brain and stomach. Products are being developed for consumer and professional markets.

Before using any of our products, you should always consult with your veterinarian and/or family doctor.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's current expectations include those risks and uncertainties relating to our ability to raise capital, the regulatory approval process, the development, testing, production and marketing of our drug candidates, patent and intellectual property matters and strategic agreements and relationships. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. A complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's business, including the business of any of its subsidiaries, is included in "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

