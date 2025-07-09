Shanghai Design Week (SHDW): 2025 'Shanghai Summer' Launches: Smart City Integration and Multicultural Fusion for Global Visitors

2025 'Shanghai Summer' Launches: Smart City Integration and Multicultural Fusion for Global Visitors

SHANGHAI, July 9, 2025 Shanghai has rolled out the 2025 "Shanghai Summer" International Consumption Season, featuring over 300 initiatives designed to attract international travelers and stimulate spending, reinforcing its role as a global consumption hub.

From January to June 2025, Shanghai recorded 4.25 million inbound visitors, marking a 38.5% year-on-year increase, with tax-refunded sales for departing travelers surging by 85%. To build on this momentum, the launch ceremony was held on July 4 at the West Bund Grand Theater, announcing ten benchmark activities, nearly 300 key and customised city events, 14 themed products, and two new services designed to enhance visitor experiences.

To leverage the 240-hour visa-free transit policy, China Eastern Airlines is offering one million discounted tickets and 100,000 free half-day tours. Umetrip's multilingual "HiChina" app and Amap's English map will enhance navigation for visitors. Dianping has launched a multilingual "must-eat" list, while Marriott International is providing exclusive summer offers across its 19 brands in Shanghai.

Additionally, China UnionPay launched the "Shanghai Summer" themed UnionPay cards to enhance citywide payments.Visa established its Visa Payment-Friendly Demonstration Zones boosting cashless options. Shanghai Pudong Development Bank and the Jiushi Group's upgraded Shanghai Pass will support seamless transactions and travel within the city. Two dedicated services, including tax refund services in 14 languages and the "Easy Go" one-stop platform via Alipay International, will further enrich the travel experience.

300+ Customised City Events:

Shanghai will roll out diverse city experiences, from riverside walks to local pop culture and art festivals. Highlights include POP MART "POP SUMMER"IP-themed events, Van Cleef & Arpels' "Poetry of Time" Exhibition, LI-NING Streetball League, Yuyuan's "Fantasy Summer Night," MAP's "Shanghai Star" cruise, and the "Wind & Waves" performance season at West Bund Grand Theater.

Ten Benchmark Activities:

Shanghai will host a range of international sports, cultural, and lifestyle events. Notable highlights include the Rolex Shanghai Masters (ATP1000) on September 29, the FISE World Series • Shanghai in October, the Shanghai Tourism Festival Vacation Summer from July 5 to August 31, and the Shanghai Disney Resort's "Pixar Wonder" immersive exhibition. Cultural activities include the Shanghai MISA Music Festival, Shanghai International Light Festival, and the Shanghai Summer International Anime Month, while the SS2026 Shanghai Fashion Week will bring together over 80,000 industry professionals and global guests.

Through "Shanghai Summer," the city is strengthening its positioning as a vibrant, international hub for culture, sports, and lifestyle, while driving inbound consumption and tourism.

