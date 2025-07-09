Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 09.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Schwergewicht aus London investiert Millionen in australisches Goldprojekt - was Anleger jetzt wissen müssen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.07.2025 15:42 Uhr
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Shanghai Design Week (SHDW): 2025 'Shanghai Summer' Launches: Smart City Integration and Multicultural Fusion for Global Visitors

2025 'Shanghai Summer' Launches: Smart City Integration and Multicultural Fusion for Global Visitors

PR Newswire

SHANGHAI, July 9, 2025

SHANGHAI, July 9, 2025 Shanghai has rolled out the 2025 "Shanghai Summer" International Consumption Season, featuring over 300 initiatives designed to attract international travelers and stimulate spending, reinforcing its role as a global consumption hub.

Shanghai Summer Welcome the World

From January to June 2025, Shanghai recorded 4.25 million inbound visitors, marking a 38.5% year-on-year increase, with tax-refunded sales for departing travelers surging by 85%. To build on this momentum, the launch ceremony was held on July 4 at the West Bund Grand Theater, announcing ten benchmark activities, nearly 300 key and customised city events, 14 themed products, and two new services designed to enhance visitor experiences.

To leverage the 240-hour visa-free transit policy, China Eastern Airlines is offering one million discounted tickets and 100,000 free half-day tours. Umetrip's multilingual "HiChina" app and Amap's English map will enhance navigation for visitors. Dianping has launched a multilingual "must-eat" list, while Marriott International is providing exclusive summer offers across its 19 brands in Shanghai.

Additionally, China UnionPay launched the "Shanghai Summer" themed UnionPay cards to enhance citywide payments.Visa established its Visa Payment-Friendly Demonstration Zones boosting cashless options. Shanghai Pudong Development Bank and the Jiushi Group's upgraded Shanghai Pass will support seamless transactions and travel within the city. Two dedicated services, including tax refund services in 14 languages and the "Easy Go" one-stop platform via Alipay International, will further enrich the travel experience.

300+ Customised City Events:
Shanghai will roll out diverse city experiences, from riverside walks to local pop culture and art festivals. Highlights include POP MART "POP SUMMER"IP-themed events, Van Cleef & Arpels' "Poetry of Time" Exhibition, LI-NING Streetball League, Yuyuan's "Fantasy Summer Night," MAP's "Shanghai Star" cruise, and the "Wind & Waves" performance season at West Bund Grand Theater.

Ten Benchmark Activities:
Shanghai will host a range of international sports, cultural, and lifestyle events. Notable highlights include the Rolex Shanghai Masters (ATP1000) on September 29, the FISE World Series • Shanghai in October, the Shanghai Tourism Festival Vacation Summer from July 5 to August 31, and the Shanghai Disney Resort's "Pixar Wonder" immersive exhibition. Cultural activities include the Shanghai MISA Music Festival, Shanghai International Light Festival, and the Shanghai Summer International Anime Month, while the SS2026 Shanghai Fashion Week will bring together over 80,000 industry professionals and global guests.

Through "Shanghai Summer," the city is strengthening its positioning as a vibrant, international hub for culture, sports, and lifestyle, while driving inbound consumption and tourism.

Media Contact:
Lu, +447463077291
media@shanghaisummer.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2727546/SHDW_Shanghai_Summer.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/2025-shanghai-summer-launches-smart-city-integration-and-multicultural-fusion-for-global-visitors-302501284.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.