Shanghai Design Week (SHDW): Experience-First! 2025 'Shanghai Summer' Opens with Immersive Culture and Next-Gen City Services

SHANGHAI, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The launch comes as Shanghai's inbound tourism shows strong momentum, with 4.25 million visitors from January to June, a 38.5% year-on-year increase, while tax-refunded sales rose by 85%. To further attract visitors, Shanghai's summer season highlights ten benchmark activities showcasing the city's vibrancy. Sports enthusiasts can look forward to the Rolex Shanghai Masters (ATP1000) on 29 September, the 2025 World Rowing Championships, and the FISE WORLD SERIES • SHANGHAI, the world's largest extreme sports festival, which will host over 800 athletes from nearly 50 countries.

Tourism offerings include the Shanghai Tourism Festival Vacation Summer, LEGO® World Play Day, and the Shanghai Disney Resort Summer-themed Celebrations featuring China's first "Pixar Wonder" immersive interactive exhibition. The cultural scene is equally rich, with the Shanghai MISA Music Festival bringing nearly 300 world-class musicians for 29 performances and the Shanghai International Light Festival illuminating over 20 landmarks across the city.

In addition to these, nearly 300 city customized & key events will take place across Shanghai, including family-friendly activities, riverside art shows, and local pop culture experiences. Highlights include POP MART "POP SUMMER"IP-themed events, Van Cleef & Arpels "Poetry of Time", and the West Bund Grand Theater "Wind & Waves" performance season.

China UnionPay launched "Shanghai Summer" themed UnionPay cards, covering 12 districts, 18 streets, the metro, and over 100,000 merchants. Visa created Visa Payment-Friendly Demonstration Zones for 8 tourism routes, introducing "Tap to Pay", "Tap to Ride" on the metro, and innovative payment solutions. Shanghai Pudong Development Bank (SPD Bank) offers convenient foreign currency exchange services for travellers, while the Easy Go One-stop Service Platform and Tax Refund Services ensure a smooth travel and shopping experience.

To facilitate inbound travel, Shanghai has introduced 14 Shanghai Summer themed products and two Shanghai Summer themed services under the 240-hour visa-free transit policy. China Eastern Airlines is offering discounted tickets, free half-day transit tours, and the Shanghai Pass, which is now available internationally through Jiushi Group. Marriott International is also providing exclusive offers across its 60+ Shanghai hotels.

With "Shanghai Summer," the city extends a warm invitation to Japanese and international visitors to discover Shanghai's unique blend of modern culture, sports, and lifestyle experiences this summer.

