Workiva Named a Leader in Verdantix Green Quadrant for ESG & Sustainability Reporting Software

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2025 / We're honored to share that Workiva was named a "leader" in the Verdantix 2025 Green Quadrant for ESG & Sustainability Reporting Software .

This is the second time in a row that Workiva earned a leadership position in the Verdantix Green Quadrant on ESG and sustainability reporting. It's the third time this year that an industry analyst firm named Workiva a leader for its sustainability products, including the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide ESG Reporting and Compliance Management Applications 2025 Vendor Assessment.

The Green Quadrant noted the following strengths for Workiva:

Integrated reporting

"The Workiva platform's integrated reporting capabilities include a Designed Reporting suite and ICML export for downstream formatting, with live data linking ensuring source updates are reflected in disclosures in real time."

Market-leading auditability

"The Workiva platform's collaborative model enables geographically dispersed teams to collect, review and consolidate data efficiently, with real-time co-authoring, version control and group-based permissions."

Sustainability management

"Workiva offers a mature solution for organizations aiming to produce investor-grade sustainability disclosures."

Strategic alignment in a single platform

"With its background in financial reporting and governance, risk and compliance (GRC), Workiva offers a strong fit for organizations looking to unify these reporting domains under one roof."

Criteria evaluated in the Green Quadrant

The Green Quadrant measures the depth and breadth of offerings that are most important to customers, some of which include:

Data management: "What functionality is available to facilitate data acquisition across E, S and G metrics internal to the organization? How is AI being used for internal data acquisition?"

Data quality control and enhancement: "How does your software facilitate the identification of missing or incorrect input data? How is AI being used within the platform to identify missing data?"

Engagement tools: "What tools does your software have to support team collaboration (e.g., across geographies, business functions)? What tools does the software have to engage with employees who are not the primary users of the software?"

Workflows and auditability: "What tools does the software have to configure workflows and escalation pathways? What functionality is available to manage the approval process for ESG data and disclosures?"

We invite you to explore the Verdantix Green Quadrant report . If you'd like to see the Workiva platform in action, request a demo .

