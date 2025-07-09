Anzeige
09.07.2025 16:02 Uhr
Avid Welcomes Chris Mechsner as Chief Product Officer, Expanding Focus on Customer-Centric Innovation

PLANO, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2025 / Avid today announced the appointment of Chris Mechsner as Chief Product Officer.

As the first Fundraising Operating System, Avid helps hands-on fundraising teams move faster, act smarter, and grow giving with confidence. Mechsner joins the company at a pivotal time - bringing a rare mix of technical leadership, nonprofit expertise, and a deep commitment to building products that actually make life better for fundraisers.

With more than two decades of experience building software and scaling digital solutions for nonprofits, Mechsner has spent his career at the intersection of technology and generosity. He previously co-founded RaiseDonors, a digital giving platform later acquired by Virtuous, where he served as Vice President of Giving. Most recently, he served as CTO at NextAfter, supporting innovation efforts across a network of mission-driven organizations.

At Avid, Mechsner will focus on advancing the platform's customer-centric evolution - building tools and experiences that are intuitive, empowering, and grounded in fundraising needs.

"Chris brings an incredible combination of product leadership and nonprofit domain expertise to Avid," said Ray Gary, CEO of Avid. "His ability to translate customer insight into elegant, scalable solutions will be instrumental as we mature our product and continue to deliver meaningful results for our clients. This is a high-impact hire that strengthens our foundation and accelerates the next phase of our growth."

As Chief Product Officer, Mechsner will lead product strategy, roadmap development, onboarding, support, and customer success - ensuring Avid's experience not only delivers on its promises, but consistently exceeds expectations.

"Chris has always had a teacher's gift for clarity - for making complex things simple, understandable, and useful," said Stephen Boudreau, CMO at Avid. "We've spent decades solving problems together, and I've seen firsthand how he elevates both the people and the products around him. Avid already has an incredible product and team - and with Chris in this role, we're about to take it to another level."

This appointment reflects Avid's continued investment in building a category-defining system - one that unifies data, delivers proven strategies, and makes it easy for fundraisers to act. With Chris now at the helm of product, Avid is doubling down on what matters most: making fundraising smarter, simpler, and more human at scale.

About Avid

Avid is the Fundraising Operating System. Built by fundraisers, for fundraisers, Avid unifies donor data, surfaces key insights, and delivers AI-powered strategies - so teams can act faster, scale smarter, and grow giving with confidence. Learn more at avidai.com.

Contact Information

Stephen Boudreau
Chief Marketing Officer
stephen@avidai.com
2147385840

.

SOURCE: Avid



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/avid-welcomes-chris-mechsner-as-chief-product-officer-expanding-f-1047025

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
