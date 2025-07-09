Summary: South Florida Vascular Associates introduces Genicular Artery Embolization (GAE) as a treatment option for knee osteoarthritis, offering a faster recovery, reduced pain, and an alternative to surgery.

Coconut Creek, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2025) - South Florida Vascular Associates recently announced the launch of Genicular Artery Embolization (GAE), a minimally invasive procedure designed to alleviate pain associated with knee osteoarthritis (OA). This innovative treatment provides patients with alternative means of managing chronic knee pain before considering invasive options, such as surgery.

The launch of GAE aligns with South Florida Vascular Associates' commitment to offering advanced, image-guided procedures that address the growing need for non-invasive treatments. GAE allows for a quicker recovery time, with most procedures taking only 60 to 90 minutes, enabling patients to return home the same day. This aligns with the growing demand for outpatient treatments, which offer patients a convenient and cost-effective option for relief without the downtime typically associated with surgery.

Osteoarthritis (OA) of the knee is a widespread condition that has been on the rise for decades. While it is often associated with an aging population, changes in lifestyle and activity factors have also led to younger adults developing OA. By introducing GAE, South Florida Vascular Associates aims to help more people and ensure they lead more fulfilling lives.

As part of its approach to offering this new procedure, South Florida Vascular Associates has ensured that all staff members are fully trained in the latest techniques for GAE, enabling a seamless process for patients from initial consultation to post-procedure recovery. The clinic has also integrated the procedure into its existing workflow to ensure consistent, high-quality care across all stages of treatment.

South Florida Vascular Associates has reiterated its commitment to continually improving its services by evaluating new image-guided techniques. In addition to staying current with medical advancements, the practice is committed to integrating techniques that align with its goals of safety, outpatient care, and oversight. The practice believes that this will help patients avoid invasive procedures and, more importantly, unnecessary hospital visits.

Additionally, South Florida Vascular Associates, through its founder, Dr. William Julien, emphasizes the importance of ongoing procedural development, particularly in the field of interventional medicine. The technology is continually improving, and the vascular interventional physician believes this is good news for patients. While this involves adding services for business and is often part of their internal growth, the clinic points out that the primary goal should be improving patient care.



As knee osteoarthritis continues to affect millions of people, the introduction of GAE by South Florida Vascular Associates represents a significant step forward in providing patients with a more accessible and less invasive treatment option. With GAE, patients now have a viable alternative to traditional surgery, offering them hope for a more comfortable, pain-free future.

About South Florida Vascular Associates:

South Florida Vascular Associates has been serving patients in need of vascular care for more than 20 years. The clinic offers minimally invasive treatments, including uterine, prostate, and varicocele embolization, and is committed to patient safety, leveraging technology to provide advanced and efficient treatments.





