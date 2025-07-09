Paris, France and Geneva, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2025) - As historically active through its physical trading and financial trading activities, OCIM is effectively a trusted leader in Peru's licensed ASM sector through its wholly owned subsidiary Soleil Metals, which operates two processing facilities supplied with gold ore from formalized artisanal miners.



OCIM shares LBMA's mission of promoting best practices in gold and silver production, and dedication to upholding excellence and transparency across the industry. OCIM recognises the importance of formalising Artisanal and Small-scale Mining (ASM) value chains and engages regularly with LBMA on these matters as a participant of LBMA's ASM Taskforce, which developed the ASM Toolkit. While sharing the same core principles of sustainable and responsible sourcing which underpin the independently audited relationship between large scale mines and LBMA gold refiners, the ASM Toolkit addresses a range of issues specific to the sector, such as the presence of formal regulatory oversight and of pre-refinery aggregators, legal titles and mining licences.

More broadly, this Full Membership comes at a time when LBMA has taken a series of concrete steps designed to encourage the inclusion of ASM gold into mainstream supply lines, after noting that responsible sourcing programmes had unintentionally marginalised the sector due in part to rigorous sourcing standards, lack of engagement and refiners and buyers concerns about reputational risk. This ambition has already been realized through concrete steps that advance not only the governance of the sector, but also open direct market access for those who depend either wholly or in part on artisanal-produced gold for their livelihood.

"This decision strengthens our legitimacy across the precious metals ecosystem, particularly downstream in the value chain, while enabling us to actively participate in defining increasingly stringent industry standards alongside our peers," explains Laurent Mathiot, Chairman and CEO of OCIM.

ABOUT OCIM

Founded in Paris in 1961, the OCIM Group is fully owned and managed by the holding company OCIM Finance. Having started as a real estate developer and asset manager OCIM has a long experience of managing complex projects and tangible assets. OCIM is now fully dedicated to the precious metals sector, producing and trading gold and silver and sourcing strategic platinum grade metals, including platinum, palladium and rhodium. OCIM carries out a dual and complementary activity as a trader and financier. As a trader, OCIM buys and sells throughout the value chain of the assets concerned, from producers to end users. As a financier, OCIM funds the operations of the value chain, mainly through short term prepayment contracts. OCIM also operates two integrated gold processing plants in Peru and produces responsible gold out of ore purchased from local Artisanal & Small Scale Miners.

OCIM has teams based in Paris, Geneva and Lima.

To learn more about OCIM, visit: www.ocim.com

