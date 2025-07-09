The company's new forum establishes a place where Falco, Wireshark, Stratoshark, and sysdig OSS users can connect, collaborate, and grow

Sysdig, the leader in real-time cloud security, today announced the Sysdig Open Source Community, a new global hub connecting users of its open source tools, including Falco, Wireshark, Stratoshark, and sysdig OSS. The community, designed to unify and support the worldwide ecosystem of security professionals, developers, engineers, analysts, and students, will go beyond technical collaboration. It will also offer professional development opportunities, including certification programs, job and freelance boards, mentorship pairing, and a dedicated student support center.

"To me, the Sysdig Open Source Community creates a vital feedback loop a place where I can see how others are adapting to new threats, learn about new tools, and share best practices with professionals across the globe," said Edgaras Apšega, Site Reliability Engineer at Vinted and Falco user. "Falco has given me the flexibility to tailor threat detection to my organization's needs, but staying ahead means constantly evolving."

With the Sysdig Open Source Community, the company continues to invest in its commitment to open source by building a global space for users to exchange ideas and expand their skill sets. The need for a unified community was made clear by the January 2025 launch of Stratoshark. Stratoshark, which extends Wireshark's deep network visibility to the cloud by leveraging Falco's ecosystem, began as the technical convergence of the two widely adopted tools. Wireshark has more than 5 million daily users with deep expertise in network analysis and troubleshooting, while Falco has over 4 million users and 1,000 contributors skilled in advanced cloud threat detection. The Sysdig Open Source Community breaks down existing siloes between users across the Sysdig open source software (OSS) ecosystem and connects security professionals in a central global hub.

"The future of security is built on open source, and I believe that as much today as I did more than 20 years ago when Wireshark was born," said Loris Degioanni, Falco creator and Sysdig Founder and CTO. "Threat actors are working together sharing tactics, scripts, and now AI techniques. Instead of fighting an asymmetrical battle, security professionals must do the same. Not only does the Sysdig Open Source Community create a space for them to collaborate and help shape the tools they use, but it delivers an open forum to share what they're seeing on the front lines and form a stronger, more collective defense."

Built in the Open, Shaped by the Community

The open source security landscape is evolving rapidly. With growing complexity around cloud environments and a new wave of professionals entering the field, the need for a more connected, resource-rich space has never been greater.

The Sysdig Open Source Community delivers a dedicated home for user collaboration across:

Wireshark , the world's leading network protocol analyzer, launched in 1998 and downloaded over 160 million times in the last decade alone.

, the world's leading network protocol analyzer, launched in 1998 and downloaded over 160 million times in the last decade alone. sysdig OSS , the foundation of open source system visibility, launched in 2014 for cloud-native forensics and incident response.

, the foundation of open source system visibility, launched in 2014 for cloud-native forensics and incident response. Falco , the open source standard for threat detection and Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF)-graduated project, launched in 2016 and used by 60% of the Fortune 500.

, the open source standard for threat detection and Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF)-graduated project, launched in 2016 and used by 60% of the Fortune 500. Stratoshark, the open source cloud forensics tool described as "Wireshark for the cloud," launched in early 2025 and downloaded more than 40,000 times.

In addition to the established user base across the Sysdig OSS ecosystem, the community will be upheld by maintainers of the projects, and Sysdig threat researchers, engineers, and support professionals. While there are many disparate channels for users to ask questions today, the Sysdig Open Source Community is designed to bring those conversations together fostering deeper collaboration, knowledge sharing, and a stronger sense of connection.

Community members will be able to:

Collaborate in forums for users of all four technologies, creating an easily searchable record of resources like questions, answers, and best practices.

for users of all four technologies, creating an easily searchable record of resources like questions, answers, and best practices. Engage in certification programs that validate their security skills.

that validate their security skills. Peruse job and freelance boards that connect them with career opportunities.

that connect them with career opportunities. Participate in mentorship pairing designed to support both new and experienced professionals.

designed to support both new and experienced professionals. Explore a student support center full of resources to help new technologists break into the industry, or simply work through a problem or project.

"Open source isn't just about lines of code. It's about people, and it's about raising the security standard," said Gerald Combs, Wireshark creator and Sysdig Director of Open Source Projects. "There are people who have used tools like Wireshark and Falco throughout their career, and this community gives them a place to learn, innovate, and raise the bar. From helping longtime Wireshark users transfer their expertise directly into the cloud, to helping new users learn the basics of OSS security, there is something for everyone in the Sysdig Open Source Community."

Register Today

Registrations to join the Sysdig Open Source Community open today, with a forum grand opening on July 28, 2025. Early registrants will be entered to win four giveaways happening between July 15 and July 25, 2025, with prizes such as paid tuition for certification courses and event registration fees. Community members will also get early access to exclusive sessions and priority notification about upcoming events, like an August online community launch event with Loris Degioanni, Gerald Combs, and Craig McLuckie, co-founder of Kubernetes.

Visit https://community.sysdig.com/ to register today.

Resources

Sign up to join the Sysdig Open Source Community.

Read the blog post, "The Future of Security is Open, and It Needs a Unified Hub: The Sysdig Open Source Community is Here."

Explore Sysdig's ecosystem of open source projects.

About Sysdig

In the cloud, every second counts. Attacks unfold in minutes and security teams must protect the business without slowing it down. Sysdig, named Customers' Choice in the Gartner® "Voice of the Customer" report for cloud-native application protection platforms (CNAPPs), stops cloud attacks in seconds and instantly detects changes in risk with real-time insights and open source Falco. Sysdig Sage, the industry's first AI cloud security analyst, uplevels human response and enables security, developers, and DevOps to work together, faster. By correlating signals across cloud workloads, identities, and services, Sysdig uncovers hidden attack paths and prioritizes real risk. From prevention to defense, Sysdig helps enterprises focus on what matters: innovation.

Sysdig. Secure Every Second.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250709583392/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Damon Weinhold

damon.weinhold@sysdig.com

+1 (415) 873-4772