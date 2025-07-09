Martina Minerals Corp.: Martina Provides Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2025 / Martina Minerals Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:MTN.H) would like to announce the voting results from its annual and special meeting of shareholders of the Company (the "Meeting"), which was held on Monday June, 2025. All meeting matters put before the shareholders of the Company, and as more fully described in the Company's Notice of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Management Information Circular, dated May 26, 2025, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

A total of 5,988,492 common shares of the Company were voted at the Meeting, representing approximately 32.83% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as of the record date of the Meeting.

Appointment of New Director

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Alan W.P. Huang to its board of directors. Mr. Huang is a seasoned sales director and entrepreneur with over two decades of experience leading business development, sales strategy, and operations across diverse industries. Renowned for his keen commercial instinct and results-driven approach, he has a consistent track record of delivering robust revenue growth and cultivating lasting client partnerships.

Commencing his career in sales management in 2003, Mr. Huang quickly demonstrated his ability to understand complex customer needs and secure high-value deals. In 2007, he founded Wellbuilt Supply, a successful enterprise in the construction materials sector, which has since grown steadily under his leadership, earning a strong reputation for quality, service, and reliability.

Mr. Huang's expertise extends beyond product knowledge; he brings a holistic understanding of sales cycles, market positioning, team leadership, and operational efficiency. He excels at developing scalable systems and delivering measurable outcomes, combining entrepreneurial agility with corporate discipline to effectively build new sales strategies and manage end-to-end business operations. His global perspective as a business leader will be a valuable asset to the Board.

For further information, please contact Dylan W.Z. Su, Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company, at soliscwh@gmail.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release includes "forward-looking information" that is subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward looking. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions readers that all forward-looking statements, are based on assumptions none of which can be assured and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment based on information currently available. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the Exchange. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

